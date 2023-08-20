PITTSBURGH — If the Steelers had any more questions about the new and improved potential of their offense, they were answered in a big and explosive way against the Buffalo Bills.
After making it look easy in their only series a week earlier in Tampa, the first-team offense scored two touchdowns on seven plays before calling it a night in a 27-15 victory against the reigning AFC East champions at Acrisure Stadium.
And they did it with three big plays in the opening 4 1/2 minutes — a 62-yard touchdown run by Jaylen Warren on the opening possession, a 54-yard punt return by Calvin Austin III and a 25-yard touchdown reception by tight end Pat Freiermuth.
Coupled with their performance in the preseason opener against the Buccaneers, the first-team offense has run 17 plays for 194 yards and three touchdowns — a far cry from the offense that scored a league-low 27 touchdowns in 2022.
Along the way, the defense forced four turnovers, including an interception by rookie cornerback Joey Porter Jr., making his first appearance in a Steelers uniform, and a strip sack by rookie outside linebacker Nick Herbig to set up a field goal.
The Steelers conclude their preseason Thursday night in Atlanta and will have a 16-day break before beginning the regular season Sept. 10 at home against the San Francisco 49ers.
They will need some of that offense against the 49ers, who led the NFL in yards per game and points allowed in 2022. But they are off to an encouraging start.
The Steelers needed just six plays to make it 7-0 when Warren ran between blocks by Dan Moore Jr. and guard Isaac Seumalo and needed to shake only one defender for a 62-yard touchdown.
After the defense held the Bills on three plays to force a punt, Austin showed off his speed with a 54-yard return to the Bills 25. Quarterback Kenny Pickett wasted little time hitting Freiermuth in the middle of the field between two defenders for a touchdown, giving the Steelers a 14-0 lead with just 10:37 remaining in the first quarter.
The Steelers had just one touchdown longer than 24 yards last season. They have had four already — 25, 33, 62 and 67 yards — in two games. Granted, it’s just the preseason, but it gives some measure of optimism they can be more explosive in 2023.
Just like last week, the Steelers scored on their opening possession, and they did it again with a big play with Warren’s run.
But that wasn’t the only explosive play.
Austin, who had a 67-yard touchdown catch in the preseason opener, made his debut as a punt returner a successful one when he returned the ensuing punt 54 yards to the Bills 25. One play later, Pickett found Freiermuth between Pro Bowl linebacker Matt Milano and safety Jordan Poyer in the middle of the field for a 25-yard touchdown and a 14-0 lead.
After scoring two touchdowns and producing 111 yards on seven plays, coach Mike Tomlin saw all he needed to see from his first-team offense.
The Steelers made it 21-0 near the end of the half, thanks to an interception and 4-yard return by Porter to the Bills 13. It set up a 3-yard touchdown from Mitch Trubisky, who was playing against his former team, to H-back Connor Heyward with three seconds remaining in the first half.
It was a big moment for Porter, the team’s second-round pick from Penn State who is the son of one of the team’s all-time sack leaders. He ran to the end zone to celebrate and was mobbed by his teammates.
Trubisky, who played only nine snaps in Tampa, finished 10 of 13 for 78 yards and a 116.8 rating. He also ran two times for 13 yards but was sacked once for a 17-yard loss.
Chris Boswell added a pair of field goals in the second half, the first from 35 yards that was set up when Herbig forced a fumble with a strip sack on backup quarterback Matt Barkley.
It was another big showing for Herbig, the team’s fourth-round draft pick, who finished with three tackles.
Boswell made it 27-0 with a 39-yard field goal before the Bills scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to make the score a little more respectable.