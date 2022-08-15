In that battlefield he had to traverse just to get to the line of scrimmage last season, Najee Harris had to fight through more bodies than floor seating at the Metallica concert.
Of the 1,200 rushing yards he gained as a rookie — fourth-best in the AFC — 677 yards came after he was contacted by at least one defender. That meant every time he touched the ball, Harris gained only 1.7 of the 3.9 yards he averaged per carry before contact.
More simply, he had little room to run. He gained more yards after contact (2.2) than after contact.
The Steelers are hoping to change that this season. They are hoping their revamped offensive line can create more space and spring Harris quicker into the second level to generate more long runs. Guard Kevin Dotson said he thinks Harris could be a 2,000-yard rusher if the offensive line can do that.
They got off to a good start in Saturday night’s preseason opener against the Seattle Seahawks, generating several long runs, rushing for 187 yards and averaging 6.9 yards per carry. And that was without Harris.
“It helped our backs get free a lot more often,” left tackle Dan Moore said.
One of the benefactors was running back Anthony McFarland, who had runs of 7, 7, 9 and 24 yards and finished with 56 yards on seven carries, an 8-yard average. But it also produced a 15-yard run by undrafted rookie Jaylen Warren and a 38-yard run on a jet sweep by receiver Steven Sims.
McFarland’s long run came on the third play of the game and seemed to set the tone for the offensive line.
“I loved that we were able to run the ball and early,” Moore said. “In the past, particularly last year, it took us a while to get our running game going. That was really encouraging from the first run we had. We were able to get it going.”
Offensive coordinator Matt Canada spent Monday going over the Seahawks film and preaching to the offensive line about the importance of getting at least 4 yards on first down.
“If we can get to the second level untouched, it’s at least a 4-yard gain, so you’re ahead of schedule at that point,” guard Kendrick Green said.
“When you get backs to the second level, that’s automatically at least 3 yards,” right guard James Daniels added. “You want 4-yard runs, but when you can get them at least 3 yards, with our backs, we have good backs that can make those 3 yards easily 7, 8 and 9 yards. I think the backs did a good job with that.”
It remains to be seen if the offensive line can do in the regular season what they did against the Seahawks. It was a preseason game, after all, and many regulars on both sides did not play. But the entire Steelers starting offensive line played into the second quarter and did a good job with run blocking.
Even the second unit fared well, actually gaining more yards rushing in the second half (97) than the first half (90), though 38 came on the run by Sims.
“That’s what I prefer to do — run block,” Green said. “Any offensive lineman would rather run block than pass block.”
Ah, the pass protection.
The Steelers allowed three sacks, one on which Moore was beaten off the edge when Mason Rudolph was stripped of the ball on his very first play. Kenny Pickett, who was sacked twice, also scrambled three times for 16 yards. Mitch Trubisky was not sacked, but he ran out of pressure several times, including when he threw a 13-yard touchdown to receiver Gunner Olszewski.
“We need to keep the quarterbacks cleaner,” Daniels said. “I can only speak for myself, but I was kind of sloppy at times. When I get sloppy at times, I think I got Mitch hit a couple times. I have to focus on not being sloppy.”