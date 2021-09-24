Mike Tomlin calls veteran right guard Trai Turner a “flat-liner,” as in he isn’t too excitable and keeps his composure in most situations. Sunday wasn’t one of those times.
Turner was ejected in the fourth quarter of last week’s 26-17 loss to the Raiders after appearing to spit at an opposing player following a play.
He didn’t talk to reporters after the game, but Tomlin and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger vouched for Turner, saying he told them he reacted that way because he was spit at first.
Speaking Friday after practice for the first time since then, the most experienced player on a young Steelers offensive line acknowledged that accusing an opponent of that isn’t to be taken lightly.
“Definitely something serious to throw out there, but a serious action that took place,” Turner said. “It’s not something I’m too concerned about addressing again. All the parties involved know what happened. The team knows what happened. Really, with that situation, I’d just like to say thank you to ‘Coach T’ and thank you to my teammates just for having my back. Everybody that saw the situation and was in the game knew what happened, knew what took place, and why it went the way that it did.”
Turner also showed why his coach is so fond of his temperament. Right or wrong, he calmly explained his side of the story, then uttered the words many Steelers fans likely want to hear before burying this early-season sideshow.
“Looking back on the situation, maybe I could keep my cool better, hold my head,” Turner said. “But when you’re presented with circumstances that you’re not familiar with, sometimes you go into foreign territory. That’s just kind of what happened. Moving forward, that’s behind me, and I’m looking forward to Week 3.”
Asked which Raiders player he saw spit on him, Turner declined to give a name. He’ll likely face a fine from the NFL.
Harris’ hits
Every Friday interview with rookie running back Najee Harris has its highlights. Here were a few from this week, on the heels of his first NFL touchdown, but also his first loss since Nov. 30, 2019 with Alabama:
—On the challenge presented by former Steelers cornerback Mike Hilton, now playing his physical brand of football for the Bengals: “He played here? Bro, they talk about him a lot. But I wondered why they knew so much about him. I didn’t know he played here.”
—On his stiff-arm of Raiders safety Johnathan Abram that has gone viral online: “I don’t really go on social media that much, so I don’t know, but I saw it was everywhere, though. Yeah, that’s what I did see.”
—On if family and friends are in his ear about his fantasy football stats: “One friend was kind of upset at me Week 1. It’s cool, though. I hung up on him, of course.”
—On if he needs more than 10 carries to get going: “I feel like all running backs get better as the game goes on, because you have a better feel of the defense and how they’re doing things. Am I that type of back? Yeah, I am, but you know, that’s not something I’m really thinking about. It’s just getting better and helping the team win.”
Mean Cam?
Steelers captain Cam Heyward has been arguably the best defensive lineman in the NFL through two weeks, but Friday, he raised the bar for himself as high as it can go.
On Steelers legend Joe Greene’s 75th birthday, Heyward wore practice jersey No. 75 to honor whom many consider to be the greatest player in franchise history.
Greene’s jersey number is one of just two to be formally retired by the franchise, so Heyward will return to his usual No. 97 Sunday. But for one day, the defense’s current standard-bearer got to channel his inner “Mean Joe” on the practice field.