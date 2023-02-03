The 2023 NFL draft is scheduled for April 27-29. In the proceeding weeks, the Post-Gazette is monitoring mock draft selections for the Steelers from various national outlets. Here’s a summary of where things stand this week.
Nick Baumgardner, Athletic
The picks: Kelee Ringo, Georgia CB (first round); Josh Downs, North Carolina WR (second round); and Isaiah Foskey, Notre Dame EDGE
What they’re saying: “The Georgia product’s talent is clear, but there are questions to be answered. Ringo is so young, though — he’ll be just 20 on draft day. While we saw some of his struggles in big spots for Georgia last season, he also made a ton of really impressive man-coverage plays that nobody else in this class matched against similar competition.”
PG analysis: We’re going to feed you as many two-round mocks as we can find this year because the 32nd overall pick acquired in the Chase Claypool trade gives the Steelers an ability to make a major impact beyond the first round. With regard to Ringo, any younger corner is going to feel like a high-risk, high-reward play for the Steelers, given their track record with developing players at the position. Yes, Ringo appears to have the talent to be an impact player. But do the Steelers have the expertise to access it? That remains an open question. There’s also uncertainty about Ringo’s stock at this early stage of the process. A couple mocks, obviously including Baumgardner’s, have him going pretty high. A handful of others this week have him dropping out of the first round entirely because of how raw he is. With the 32nd pick also in their pocket, it’s possible Ringo could make more sense as an upside target once another major need has been addressed with a more mature player at No. 17.
Matthew Jones, Fantasy Pros
The picks: Kelee Ringo, Georgia CB (first round); Dawand Jones, Ohio State OT (second round); and Josh Downs, North Carolina WR (second round)
What they’re saying: “After trading Chase Claypool, the Steelers got almost all of their production at the position from Diontae Johnson and George Pickens, so a third option makes sense. Those two are outside receivers, so maybe a slot man here.”
PG analysis: It’s interesting to see more love for Ringo here. Beyond him, Jones is very intriguing with massive size. He’s 6-foot-8 and 360 pounds, so he’d bring some major heft to the Steelers’ offensive line. There is some disagreement about his stock, though. Baumgardner has Jones going at No. 53 to Chicago, and Pro Football Focus currently ranks him as the No. 88 prospect in the draft. So he’s one to watch through the evaluation process to see if scouts can come to a greater consensus on his value. Downs is a name who’s popped up in both mocks tracked so far, as well. The logic that the Steelers need a slot man is a little questionable, considering they haven’t gotten the chance to see what they have in Calvin Austin III yet. And Downs is a little bit limited in size at just 5-foot-10 and 175 pounds. The Draft Network, however, notes that he had a 72% contested catch rate in college this past season, giving him the ability to perhaps play a bit bigger than his size. Simply put, he may be a more complete player than the speedy Austin. And if that’s the case, perhaps Austin profiles better as versatile No. 4 receiver with Downs in the slot.
Charles McDonald, Yahoo!
The pick: Anton Harrison, Oklahoma OT
What they’re saying: “ Kenny Pickett needs help up front. Harrison is a big, athletic tackle who has a high ceiling as far as his potential outcomes are concerned.”
PG analysis: Not quite as big as Jones at 6-5, 315 pounds. But that’s still plenty of size for a tackle, especially when paired with the athleticism that scouts rave about pretty much everywhere in these early mocks. And importantly, he graded well as a pass blocker for the Sooners. Pro Football Focus gave him an 83.3 grade in that category in 2022. And while he wasn’t quite as strong as a run blocker with a grade of 67.7, he seems to have the tools necessary to develop in that area over time. Either way, protecting Pickett should be the No. 1 priority.
Trevor Sikkema, Pro Football Focus
The pick: Darnell Wright, Tennessee OT
What they’re saying: “Though Wright played right tackle for the Vols — the bigger need for the Steelers is left tackle — he is talented enough to where I’d take a chance on him and feel comfortable with the growing pains of Wright or Moore on the left side. On 507 pass-blocking snaps in 2022, he allowed no sacks and just eight pressures with an 80.2 pass-blocking grade.”
PG analysis: That “no sacks allowed” stat really jumps off the page, doesn’t it? Especially considering Wright wasn’t facing average competition, either. Rather, he faced a ton of pro prospects between his team’s SEC schedule and victories over pro factories Alabama and Clemson in the Orange Bowl. The Draft Network has some questions about his athleticism, writing that he has “modest” foot speed and issues with his bend and leverage. At 6-6, 335, however, he certainly has the size to hang in the NFL and the resume to suggest he could be a solid player for a long time. He might have to show scouts some things in evaluation to justify a first-round pick, though. Most other mocks tracked this week do not have him going nearly as high as No. 17. So he may prove to be a name worth monitoring closer to those two second-round picks.