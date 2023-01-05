In what amounted to the biggest game of their season to date, the Steelers made an unexpected personnel change Sunday night in Baltimore.
Fourth-year linebacker Devin Bush was out; rookie seventh-round pick Mark Robinson was in. In his first opportunity to explain the tweak to his front seven, defensive coordinator Teryl Austin talked at length Thursday about what they’ve been seeing out of Robinson to feel confident inserting him in the starting lineup, but he also addressed the benching of Bush, the 10th overall pick in 2019.
“Devin’s a pro. Nobody likes to be in or out — kind of not in there as much as they used to be — but he handled it like a true pro,” Austin said. “We’re going to need Devin to play, depending on what package we’re in. That was pretty specific last week what we were doing in Baltimore. I would expect you’ll probably see Devin a little bit more this week.”
Austin didn’t call it a benching, but there’s no other way to look at Bush’s usage, or lack thereof, against the Ravens. It was clear coming into this season that Bush hadn’t lived up to his draft billing, given that the Steelers declined his fifth-year option, but five snaps is a new career-low for a guy who had started every game of 2022 until facing the Raiders in Week 16.
Bush also played only 21 snaps in that game, the second-fewest of his career. Austin may be right that Bush sees more playing time in the regular-season finale against the Browns, but it appears his Steelers career is fizzling as Robinson provides a spark.
“He knows what he’s doing. We wouldn’t put him on the field if we didn’t feel comfortable that he knows what he’s doing,” Austin said of the rookie. “The fact that he strikes people is an absolute bonus.”
The Steelers have been looking for a striker since the early days of Bush, when he appeared to be the kind of sideline-to-sideline linebacker they coveted to replace Ryan Shazier. It would be an ironic twist if an afterthought who played one year of defense in the SEC provides that rather than a son of an NFL player who was raised around the game.
“Right now, I don’t want to put too much on him,” Austin said of Robinson. “It was one game he really showed up and made some good plays. It’s like anybody — he needs to continue to put some things together and continue to grow as a football player overall, not just be able to run and hit somebody. He has to understand the scheme.”
Jack on the mend
One of the other reasons Robinson was thrust into a more pronounced role is the nagging groin of starter Myles Jack.
After dealing with a balky knee earlier in the season, Jack’s groin has had him on the injury report since Week 15. He managed to play six snaps against the Ravens before being ruled out for the second half and didn’t practice Thursday, his second day in a row on the sideline.
“Groin is just a tricky injury. It’s kind of something you just have to wait on,” Jack said after practice Thursday. “It kind of moves at its own speed. If it were up to me, I’d snap [my fingers] and I’d be good. I’m definitely gunning to play this week. We’ll see what happens.”
Jack, 27, also acknowledged the difficulty of managing any ailment this late in the season. His practice time has been limited over the last month or so, but he was able to do some sprinting Thursday. Jack has only missed two games, but the Steelers aren’t using him as much as they did early in the 2022 campaign.
“There’s really no time [to recover], and obviously, you’ve played a bunch of games already,” Jack said. “It is what it is. We’ve got ice baths and hot tubs and massages, but at the same time, with the timing of everything, it’s definitely tough.”
Jackson not
ruled out
Unlikely as it may be, it sounds as if there’s a chance the Steelers are still considering using cornerback William Jackson III for the first time since acquiring him at the trade deadline. And Jackson would be all for it.
“Frustrating,” Jackson called his situation, “because you’re dealing with something that’s out of your control. Every day, you want to get out there. You want to tell the trainers, please, let me go out.”
Jackson, who is now eligible to be activated from injured reserve after his 21-day window was opened Wednesday, hasn’t been able to overcome the back injury that followed him from Washington to Pittsburgh.
“There’s always a chance — I wouldn’t rule him out,” Austin said. “He’s been out here doing some stuff, had his window opened up yesterday, so we’ll see where that takes us.”
If the Steelers do want to add another cornerback to the mix to face the Browns, Ahkello Witherspoon also had his activation window opened last week and remains on injured reserve. They’d have to make room for either one on the 53-man roster with a corresponding move.
Injury report
Diontae Johnson (hip) and Kevin Dotson (shoulder) returned to full practice Thursday and Tre Norwood (hamstring) was upgraded to limited participation.
Minkah Fitzpatrick (ankle), Arthur Maulet (illness) and Larry Ogunjobi (toe) missed practice for the second day in a row. Alex Highsmith (ankle) was added to the injury report and listed as a limited participant.
Najee Harris was back after being given a rest day Wednesday, while Cam Heyward rested Thursday.