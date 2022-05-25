Omar Khan, the Steelers vice president of football and business administration who has been with the organization for 21 years, was on Wednesday officially named the team’s new general manager, succeeding Kevin Colbert.
“I am pleased to announce Omar Khan as our next general manager,” said Steelers president Art Rooney II in a statement. “Omar has been an integral part of our football operations department during his 21 years with the team, and that experience will serve him well in his new position.”
Khan, 45, has served primarily as the Steelers’ lead contract negotiator who manages the team’s always intricate salary cap. He signed a four-year contract to be the GM.
“I am extremely excited for this opportunity to be the general manager of the Pittsburgh Steelers,” Khan said in a statement. “I would like to thank Art Rooney II, Mike Tomlin, and Kevin Colbert for their support throughout this process. I am ready for this challenge and grateful to continue the success we have had on the field during my first 21 years. I look forward to completing our football operations staff and working tirelessly to build another championship football team for Steelers Nation and our community.”
As part of the arrangement, the Steelers are expected to hire Philadelphia Eagles vice president of player personnel Andy Weidl, a Mt. Lebanon native, as assistant general manager. Unlike Colbert, Khan’s background is not in talent evaluation.
Khan was one of six finalists who received second interviews with team president Art Rooney II to replace Colbert, who is retiring after 22 seasons with the Steelers. He has interviewed multiple times for other general manager openings around the NFL.
Khan began his NFL career with his hometown New Orleans Saints, first as a student intern while at Tulane University, then working full time in the football operations department for four seasons. He earned a degree in sports management with a minor in business administration at Tulane.
He was hired by the Steelers in 2001 as their football operations coordinator and was named director of football administration in 2011. In 2016, he was promoted to his present role as vice president of football and business administration.