PITTSBURGH — The Steelers are giving backup quarterback Mitch Trubisky a contract extension.
General manager Omar Khan said on The Pat McAfee Show on Thursday afternoon the Steelers are in the final stages of finalizing a contract extension for Trubisky, who signed a two-year deal with the Steelers last March.
“We feel good about our quarterback room, so that was important piece,” Khan said.
“Obviously, we have Kenny Pickett as our starter, and we feel really good about Mitch Trubisky in the role he’s in. And he feels good about it.”
This was not the first time Khan talked about an extension for Trubisky. He first brought up the possibility at the NFL combine in February.
“Mitch has been awesome since the day he got here,” Khan said. “I want Mitch around. I would look forward to having him around for a long time, not only this year, but a long time.”
A contract extension will give the Steelers some salary cap relief for the 2023 season. Trubisky had been on the books for an $8 million salary and a $10.2 million cap hit this year.
By extending the contract, the Steelers can spread the cap hits out over time and have more money to spend on the 2023 roster.
Khan still might want to upgrade his depth at inside linebacker, outside linebacker and slot cornerback before the start of the season.
For Trubisky, it gives him some long-term security in a city two hours from his hometown in Mentor, Ohio.
Trubisky began last season as the starter, but he was replaced by Pickett at halftime of the fourth game of the season against the Jets. He completed 65% of his passes for 1,252 yards with four touchdowns and five interceptions last season.
Twice after he was benched, he came on in relief of Pickett after he suffered concussions. Trubisky helped the Steelers win both games. After Pickett exited a home game against the Buccaneers in October, Trubisky completed 9 of 12 passes for 144 yards and a touchdown in a 20-18 victory.
Trubisky also replaced Pickett in December when Pickett was concussed against the Ravens. Trubisky did not fare as well in that game, throwing three interceptions in a 16-14 loss, but he rebounded the following week when he started in Carolina and led the Steelers to a 24-16 win, a victory that kept the Steelers’ playoff hopes alive.