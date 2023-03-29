PHOENIX — Coaches like to talk about and even react to trends that seemingly occur each year in the NFL. But before any of that can happen, they need to be more singularly focused on the main issues confronting them:
Getting out of their own division. Being able to beat the teams in front of you.
If you can’t do that, playoff aspirations greatly diminish.
For years, teams in the AFC North have had to find ways to beat the Steelers to get out of their own division and into the postseason. Now, the objective has changed. It’s how to beat Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase and the Cincinnati Bengals, who are aiming for their third consecutive division title.
How to do it?
Well, for the Steelers, the answer is finding cornerbacks who can combat the Bengals quarterback and his trio of receivers. That’s why it has become a top priority in the draft.
Being able to stop the running game against the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns is important. But those teams aren’t ahead of the Steelers. The Bengals are, and the Steelers need to address the way to do it.
“I think in any discussion, divisional play is major,” coach Mike Tomlin said at the owners meetings that concluded at the Arizona Biltmore resort. “It’s just how we’re structured as a league. If you want to dominate anything, you’ve got to first start in your neighborhood, and that neighborhood is the AFC North. I’ve got a lot of respect for that.”
Since 2001, the Steelers have finished either first or second in the AFC North 17 times. They won the division 10 times.
But they haven’t won the AFC North at least three years in a row since 1997, when they won their fourth consecutive title.
The Ravens have never won the division more than two years in a row. This is the first time the Bengals have won at least two in a row. Can they make it three?
The Steelers would like to make sure that doesn’t happen.
“I think all of us, whether you’re in the North or not, probably have that perspective, because of the familiarity and particularly in the ways that scheduling is done, and has been done in recent years,” Tomlin said. “Man, there are some weighty division games down the stretch it seems that are significant. Boy, you’d better be in position to win those games if you want to be a team on the rise at the latter part of the regular season.”
Scheduling matters
Steelers president Art Rooney II has a good idea about how the league should handle teams who get scheduled to play two games on Thursday nights this season.
The owners agreed to change the Thursday night format that previously required every team to make just one appearance in the middle of the week. However, the move means the better teams will be penalized for having to play a disjointed schedule more than once.
Rooney, who was in favor of the move, said the league needs to be smart about how they schedule the teams that play twice on Thursday.
His suggestion: Have those teams play on back-to-back Thursdays after a bye week. That way, they are not penalized on the front end or the back end of the scheduling.
“I think it can be done in a way that teams will be able to live with it,” Rooney said.
The owners decided to table a move that would allow Thursday night games to be flexed 15 days in advance. Rooney was against flexing those games because of the short notice.
“I think there’s some discussion about some compromises that would limit how many teams could be flexed, things like that, that could make a difference,” Rooney said. “For me, the biggest thing would be lengthening the time of the notice that you have to be flexed to 30 or more days. So that would make the biggest difference if we can get to that.”
Giants owner John Mara was vehemently against allowing Thursday night games to be flexed, calling it “abusive” to the involved teams. The driving force behind the proposed move is Amazon, which paid $1 billion to stream the Thursday night games and did not always get a good matchup in return.
“People have gotten used to going from Sunday afternoon to Sunday night; it doesn’t mean they like it,” Mara said. “But this year, we could be flexed to Monday night, which I think is really inconsiderate to our [customers]. To flex the games back to Thursday night, to me, is just abusive. I am adamantly opposed to it. Fortunately, it didn’t get enough votes, but they will probably revisit it in May.”
Commissioner Roger Goodell said every owner considers their fans first when making decisions, but he also pointed out it is important to provide the best matchups for fans who watch on TV.
“Providing the best matchups for fans is part of what we do ... and flex has been part of that,” Goodell said at a press conference to wrap up the league meetings. “We’re very judicious with it. We’re very careful with it.
“It’s very important for us to balance with our season ticket holders, but we also have millions of fans who watch on TV. Reaching them is always a balance we strike.”
‘Small is better’
The Steelers have the smallest coaching staff in the league, which is perfectly fine for Tomlin.
He has 16 assistants on his staff, including quality control coaches. That is three fewer than the number of assistants on Zac Taylor’s staff with the Cincinnati Bengals, who have always had one of the smallest staffs in the league.
By comparison, the Miami Dolphins have 25 assistant coaches on Mike McDaniel’s staff. Most NFL teams have at least 20 assistant coaches on staff.
“I’d rather overwork them than underwork them,” Tomlin said. “You know what I mean? I think there’s benefit in small numbers. It’s easier to keep the group coordinated and on one accord, to have that one voice that is critical and culture building.
“So small is better for me, but you’d better have enough to get the job done. I realize that we’re probably on the smaller side as far as staffing goes, but that’s the agenda for us.”