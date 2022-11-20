PITTSBURGH — As the Pittsburgh Steelers discovered Sunday, a healthy defense doesn’t necessarily translate into an imposing one.
For the first time since the season opener, the Steelers had all 11 defensive starters on the field against the Cincinnati Bengals.
With the Steelers also coming off their most dominating defensive performance of the season a week earlier, it provided optimism about the prospects of back-to-back wins for the first time this year.
But on a day when the offense set a season high in points and scored three touchdowns for the first time this year, the defense fell apart in a 37-30 defeat to the Bengals that dropped the Steelers’ record to 3-7.
Joe Burrow threw four touchdown passes, including three to running back Samaje Perine, to help the Bengals improve to 6-4 and remain in the thick of the AFC North race.
A week after the Steelers didn’t allow a play longer than 18 yards, the Bengals had six players exceed that total against a defense that featured returning free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick from a one-game absence.
The Bengals piled up 409 yards, which were 223 more than the Steelers allowed in a 20-10 victory against the New Orleans Saints.
Tee Higgins caught nine passes for 148 yards.
The defense allowed touchdown drives of 79 and 92 yards in the first half and one spanning 93 in the fourth quarter that enabled the Bengals to take a 34-23 lead.
In the first half, Najee Harris scored on a 19-yard run, and Pickett threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to George Pickens — the first time a Steelers touchdown was longer than 8 yards. But it was a different story after intermission.
Until their final drive when Harris scored on a 1-yard run with 45 seconds left, the Steelers totaled 67 yards and two first downs in the second half.
The Bengals never trailed until the final play of the first half when Matthew Wright’s 30-yard field goal gave the Steelers a 20-17 lead.
Burrow’s third touchdown pass of the game put the Bengals back in front, 24-20, with 7:02 to play in the third. Burrow found former practice squad receiver Trenton Irwin in the back of the end zone for a 1-yard touchdown.
The big play was a 33-yard completion to Higgins that gave the Bengals a first down at the Steelers 6.
The Steelers followed with their third consecutive three-and-out to open the second half, and the Bengals took over at their 23.
But Burrow’s first pass found its way into the arms of T.J. Watt, giving the Steelers another chance at the Bengals 21.
For the fourth consecutive drive, the Steelers couldn’t get a first down, but Wright’s 34-yard field goal salvaged the series and cut the deficit to 24-23.
A 42-yard kickoff return provided the Bengals good field position and led to Evan McPherson’s 54-yard field goal with 31 seconds left in the third for a 27-23 lead.
The Steelers’ fifth drive finally brought a first down — a 33-yard completion to Pickens — yet still resulted in a punt. Pressley Harvin pinned the Bengals at the 10, and the Steelers got the ball back at the Cincinnati 47 after a three-and-out.
This possession was hurt by back-to-back penalties — a holding call against Pat Freiermuth and an ineligible man downfield call — that resulted in a first-and-25.
Another Harvin punt pinned the Bengals at their 7, but Burrow found Tyler Boyd for a 33-yard completion and Irwin for 32 yards.
This led to Burrow’s third touchdown pass to Perine, a 6-yarder that increased the Bengals’ lead to 34-23 with 4:30 to play.
McPherson added a 44-yard field goal with 3:18 remaining to make it 37-23.
In the first half, the Bengals got a 45-yard field goal from McPherson on their second possession, and the Steelers answered with Wright’s 42-yarder the second time they touched the ball.
On a drive aided by a facemask penalty against linebacker Robert Spillane, the Bengals took a 10-3 lead. Burrow found Perine in the right flat, and he found room down the right side en route to a 29-yard touchdown that completed the seven-play, 79-yard drive.
The Steelers answered with a 19-yard run by Harris that tied the score 10-10.
Harris ran around left end and leaped over Bengals safety Jessie Bates, landing in the end zone. Pickett had a 13-yard completion to Freiermuth and broke off a 14-yard run to convert third downs on the drive.
Burrow and Perine hooked up for another score to give the Bengals a 17-10 lead with 6:38 left in the half.
This one was another swing pass that went for 11 yards and a touchdown. Perine broke free of a Spillane tackle to complete a touchdown that ended a 10-play, 92-yard drive.
At that point, the Bengals had more yards (193) than the Steelers had allowed to the New Orleans Saints (186) the previous week.
Pickett found Pickens for a 24-yard touchdown to tie the score 17-17 with 1:47 left in the half.
The third-down completion came after Pickens kept the drive alive by drawing a pass interference call against former Steelers slot corner Mike Hilton.
The first turnover came on the next series when Spillane tipped a Burrow pass that Levi Wallace intercepted at the Steelers 44.
A 27-yard completion to Freiermuth set up Wright for a 30-yard field goal as time expired in the half.