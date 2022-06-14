If there’s anything to be said for momentum from spring practices in the NFL, Steelers cornerback Cam Sutton has it going into the summer.
Sutton intercepted two passes last Thursday, the final practice of mandatory minicamp, including one in the always-competitive two-minute drill portion late in the session.
“Just trying to make plays,” Sutton said with a smile. “It was a better day than others.”
It’s been something of an overlooked storyline this offseason that Sutton has ascended to be the elder statesman of the entire secondary. Now that Joe Haden is gone, Sutton, 27, enters his sixth season as a veteran who’s versatile, intelligent and ultra-reliable for a cornerback group that’s in transition.
“I think those guys are working well together,” new defensive coordinator Teryl Austin said of Sutton, Ahkello Witherspoon and free agent addition Levi Wallace. “The one thing those guys all have in common is they’re all really smart football players, just like Joe was. They’re really smart guys, so they know how to work together and how to get the best out of themselves and out of the group.”
There’s no doubt that trio comprises the Steelers’ top three cornerbacks. The question is how they’ll be deployed come the regular season. Last year, Haden and Sutton were the top outside pairing, with Sutton moving inside late in the season to get Witherspoon on the field.
Austin doesn’t foresee “anything that would be out of the ordinary” now, and noted that they lost a good player in Haden but gained a good one in Wallace. That should allow for defined roles when the Steelers play their nickel and dime packages, which they use more than their base 3-4 defense, anyway.
“I believe it’s my job to try to get the best players on the field,” said secondary coach Grady Brown. “Hopefully, all three of them are playing at a very high level, and if you want to label it a competition, you can, but my job is just to make sure all three guys are playing at a high level.”
Witherspoon and Wallace have primarily played on the outside in their careers with San Francisco and Buffalo, respectively. That’s not surprise given their body types. Both are long, slender cornerbacks, with Witherspoon listed at 6-foot-2 and 195 pounds, Wallace at 6-0, 179 pounds.
At 5-11, Sutton can be the glue. He has played just about everywhere for the Steelers, finally getting his chance to be a full-timer last season after re-signing a two-year deal to stay in Pittsburgh.
Not only does he rarely leave the field — Sutton has missed just one game the past three regular seasons — he also has served as a mentor for younger defensive backs, especially second-year safety/nickelback Tre Norwood. A couple days before Sutton’s pick-fest in practice, Norwood had an interception of his own to snuff out a two-minute drill.
“It’s contagious,” Sutton said. “One guy gets his hands on the ball, good things continue to keep happening, and other guys get involved. The morale’s high, the energy’s high, and that’s just the competitive nature in us. We compete in who makes the plays, who makes the picks, and that’s just bringing the best out of everybody.”
If you asked a casual NFL fan to list the top cornerbacks in the league, few would rattle off the names of Sutton, Witherspoon and Wallace. But the Steelers could have a situation on their hands where the whole is greater than the sum of its parts, with Sutton bringing leadership, Witherspoon carrying over his experience from his first year in the defense and Wallace adding a new dimension to the bunch.
Brown — who’s also part of this equation after being given a promotion in title from defensive backs coach to secondary coach — acknowledged that they miss Haden’s energy. But if everyone rises to the challenge of replacing a three-time Pro Bowler, they could have a seamless transition with two rangy outside playmakers and a steady presence in the slot.
“I feel really comfortable with it,” Sutton said of that alignment. “Whatever direction we’re going to go, we’re jelling really good together. Guys are really interchangeable. We’re really looking to open it up this year, really looking to show guys’ versatility, show guys in new roles, and it’s definitely exciting the direction we’re going as a team and, obviously, as a defense.”