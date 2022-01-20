Steelers cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon experienced free agency for the first time one year ago when his rookie contract with the 49ers expired. Now Witherspoon is preparing for it again, and he’s going in with his eyes wide open this time around.
Witherspoon signed a one-year contract with the Seahawks in March, but by August they no longer wanted him and dealt him to the Steelers for a fifth-round pick.
After a rough start with the Steelers, Witherspoon settled in and became a consistent contributor in the second half of the season. He doesn’t know where free agency will take him this year, but he’s going to have a much different mindset as he mulls his options.
“It’s very important, just the peace I have in this process because stressing or wondering where you’re going to be ... you might not even be there at the start of the season,” Witherspoon said Thursday morning. “That’s kind of my approach. I’m not going to pretend like I know everything because I thought I did last year, and I was extremely wrong.
“For me, just going where you’re wanted is an absolute must. That was Seattle last year and then that changed. I’m just very comfortable and prepared to play football anywhere, really.”
Witherspoon thrived in the second half of the season, leading the Steelers with three interceptions. He took over for James Pierre as the outside corner in sub-packages and played as well as any Steelers defensive back down the stretch.
“He’s a guy who prides himself on being knowledgeable and being prepared,” cornerback Cam Sutton said. “He did a great job and played really good ball for us. I know that’s exciting for him to get somewhere where he was able to be stationary.”
It sounds as if Witherspoon would like to stick around, too. There are a lot of moving parts in the secondary with four of the top six players set to become unrestricted free agents two months from now, but Witherspoon is intriguing because he’s entering his prime years. He turns 27 in March.
“The varying defenses we play here suits my game well,” said Witherspoon, who was a third-round pick of the 49ers in 2017. “I like to be diverse in my game. In the traditional Cover 3 system you’re in a lot of similar situations.
“When you’re rolling defenses game in and game out, you’re getting exposed to different plays, making plays at different angles. I think as a competitor, as a corner, it’s fun to be a part of a defense that exposes you to different facets of the game. It’s challenging to see where you can capitalize on other team’s mistakes and their trends. That type of detail, it’s awesome to be a part of. I’m just excited to see where my game goes because of that experience.”
Witherspoon only started three games for the Steelers, but he had a wealth of starting experience in San Francisco, where he started 33 times during his four-year tenure there. He also fits in well with the cerebral approach his teammates take to the game.
“We’re very detailed, very nerdy when it comes to football,” Witherspoon said. “That’s the type of stuff you want to be around when you’re on the job at 7 a.m. It’s important to have that type of passion and love for the game. We have a great group of guys that exemplify that.”
Long season took its toll on Harvin
Punter Pressley Harvin had a rough rookie season on and off the field. His father died Christmas morning after an illness and his grandmother died two weeks later the night before the Steelers played Baltimore in the regular season finale.
On the field, Harvin struggled to find his rhythm. He was among the lowest-ranked punters in the league with a 42.6-yard average.
“It’s honestly been a roller coaster,” Harvin said. “This has been a long season. Honestly, I’ve never had a season like this before. College seasons aren’t this long at all. I only played one 13-game college season. It’s been a grind. It’s been week in and week out, different types of opportunities on the table, different types of situations and feelings within the season.
“I can’t say I would want to change anything about it. It’s a learning curve. I’ve had my ups and I’ve had my downs, and I learned a lot through my downs. It’s really taught me a lot of lessons so I can grow and develop throughout the process.”
Harvin missed the regular season game against the Chiefs to go home for his father’s funeral and the game the following week against the Browns. He stayed with the team after his grandmother passed away and punted the next day against the Ravens.
“It was a tough time,” he said. “I never had that much adversity put on me at once.”