Despite the Pittsburgh Steelers being stuck in a three-game losing streak and the offense having difficulty scoring points, coach Mike Tomlin isn’t contemplating a change at quarterback.
Tomlin said Tuesday he is sticking with 39-year-old Ben Roethlisberger when the Steelers face the Denver Broncos at 1 p.m. Sunday at Heinz Field.
Asked at his weekly press conference whether Roethlisberger is the quarterback best suited to run the offense installed by first-year coordinator Matt Canada, Tomlin said, “Absolutely. What he does and what he has done makes me really comfortable in saying that.”
Roethlisberger is tied for second in the NFL with 170 pass attempts, but his average per attempt of 6.1 yards ranks No. 28. He has thrown as many touchdown passes (four) as interceptions, and his 78.9 passer rating is No. 27 in the league
In four games this season, Roethlisberger doesn’t have a passer rating higher than 87, which is below his career average of 93.7.
Tomlin said he understands the team’s rabid fan base would like to see a switch at quarterback.
“Ben and I have been at our jobs long enough that we know and understand what comes with it,” Tomlin said. “We love Pittsburgh, Pa. We love Steeler Nation and appreciate the passion that they have. We understand the responsibilities that come with our roles, him being the quarterback, me being the head coach.
“Often we get too much credit when things go well, and we’re always ready to absorb the negativity of our positions when things aren’t going well. That is just life for us.”
The offense is averaging 16.8 points on the season, which ranks No. 28 in the league, and has produced six touchdowns in four games. The offense isn’t much better in terms of total yards, ranking No. 27. During the three-game losing streak, the Steelers are averaging 14.7 points.
Behind a young offensive line, Roethlisberger has been sacked 10 times after being dropped just 13 times in 2020. The sacks and pressure that Roethlisberger has faced is also a product of his age and an inability to elude defenders like he did in his younger days. Roethlisberger was bothered by a pectoral injury two weeks ago, and Tomlin said his quarterback is dealing with a hip injury this week.
Tomlin said Roethlisberger’s issues are fixable “except mobility. I don’t have an answer for that. Ben used to be able to run really good when he was young. Those days are behind him. Other than that, I don’t see much that is in discussion in terms of technical alterations or quality of play that can’t be improved.”