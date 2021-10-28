The Cleveland Browns are on pace to be one of the NFL’s top rushing teams of the past decade. They are averaging 170 yards rushing per game through the first seven weeks of the season. Only three teams since 2011 have rushed for more over the course of a season — the Baltimore Ravens the past two seasons and the Seattle Seahawks in 2014.
In this day and age of the NFL, when the rules are written to help the passing game, the Browns are doing it old-school style with a running game that harkens back to the franchise’s glory days of Marion Motley and Jim Brown in the 1950s and 1960s.
Nick Chubb remains the league’s fourth-leading rusher with 523 yards despite missing the past two games with a calf injury. He is expected back for Sunday’s game against the Steelers, who are bracing for the challenge of stopping the hard-charging Browns offense.
“The offensive line is very sound and of course Chubb is one of the best backs in the league,” defensive lineman Cam Heyward said. “You put those two together, and it’s a match made in heaven. They finish. They’re road graders. They’ve been together for the better part of a decade. We’re going to have our work cut out, but I look forward to it.”
The only team that has held the Browns under 100 yards on the ground is the Arizona Cardinals, whose defense limited them to 73 yards two weeks ago. That was when the Browns played without Chubb, a two-time Pro Bowler, and Kareem Hunt, who exited in the second half with a calf injury. In each of their other six games, they’ve rushed for 150 yards or more.
The Browns’ running game is so good they ran all over the Broncos with third-stringer D’Ernest Johnson last week when Chubb and Hunt could not play. Johnson, in his first NFL start, ran for 147 yards in the Browns’ 17-14 victory.
“Their whole offense is geared around them running the ball,” defensive coordinator Keith Butler said. “You always look at an offense and try to take away what they do best. And that’s what they do best. There is no doubt about that. They do play-action passes. They do boots. They do a lot of short passing trying not to get behind the sticks. They do a real good job of that. In turn, they feed off their running game. We have to stop the run first and foremost.”
The Steelers did that early last season at Heinz Field when they blew out the Browns, 38-7. The Browns managed just 75 rushing yards and intercepted Baker Mayfield twice, including a Minkah Fitzpatrick return for a touchdown that gave the Steelers an early 10-0 lead.
In the final two games against Cleveland — the regular season finale and the playoff game the following week — the Browns were able to control the game with their running backs.
Chubb had 108 of the Browns’ 192 rushing yards in their 24-22 victory that earned them the No. 7 seed the AFC playoffs. Then in the AFC wild card game, the Browns rushed for 127 yards and got two rushing touchdowns from Hunt in the 48-37 upset that ended the Steelers’ season.
The Browns still haven’t indicated if Mayfield or backup Case Keenum will start, but who plays quarterback is a secondary concern. This is going to be an old-fashioned slobber-knocker where the winner of the line of scrimmage most likely wins the game.
“They’re going to try to stay away from third-and-long like it’s poison or something,” Butler said. “They don’t want to put their quarterback in a situation where we know they have to throw the ball and we’re going to get after them. They don’t like that one bit because that’s not what they’re best suited for. They’re best suited for 3rd-and-3 or 3rd-and-4.”
That might be easier said than done for the Steelers, who have struggled to stop the run in some games this season. Many of the struggles can be pinned on the absence of veteran stalwarts Stephon Tuitt and Tyson Alualu.
The Seahawks, who are in the middle of the pack in rushing offense this season, ran for 147 against the Steelers two weeks ago. Chris Wormley, Isaiah Buggs, Isaiahh Loudermilk and Henry Mondeaux are playing in more prominent roles, and they’re under pressure to fill the shoes of two of the better run stoppers in the NFL.
“You lose two guys like that and it’s hard to replace them,” Butler said. “We have some young guys who have to come along and step up. They have to a certain degree, but we need them to be a little better than they have been.”
Other than Heyward, no one else has ever been a full-time starter. Wormley started seven games one season when he was with the Ravens. Buggs has four career starts, and Loudermilk and Mondeaux have never started a game.
It’s quite a contrast from what the Steelers thought they were going to have in Heyward, Tuitt and Alualu, who have combined for 310 starts in their careers.
“I know we’re not a finished product,” Heyward said. “There are going to be mistakes. The biggest thing we can do is learn from that mistake and not let it happen again.”