Two men with Steelers ties are one step away from being enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
The Canton, Ohio, museum announced Wednesday that Art Rooney Jr. and Buddy Parker are finalist selections for the coach/contributor committee this year.
Rooney Jr. has worked for the team his family owns since 1961. The brother of late principal owner Dan Rooney, Art Jr. was the team’s personnel director from 1965 until 1986, presiding over each of the franchise’s four championships during the Super Steelers dynasty in the 1970s.
Since 1987, he’s served as a vice president within the organization, though he sold most of his ownership stake in 2009.
Parker was the team’s coach from 1957 to 1964. He was a mediocre 51-47-6 in his eight seasons here, though he earned distinction in Detroit, where he helped lead the Lions to two pre-merger NFL titles.
The committee will narrow the list to one player to be inducted as part of the 2023 class on Aug. 23.