WINDBER — The West Branch girls soccer team fell to WPIAL champion Steel Valley 5-0 Saturday afternoon at Windber Stadium in the quarterfinal round of the PIAA class A playoffs.
Kelsey Salopek, a Kent State commit, scored three times to lead the Ironmen to victory.
“(Steel Valley) is fast. They have a D-I commit playing up top, so my girls should be proud of what they did against them,” West Branch head coach Angie Fenush said. “They gave everything they had.”
That was evident from the onset as the Lady Warrior defense withstood the Steel Valley pressure and did all they could to keep Salopek and the rest of the Ironmen attackers away from the net.
The Ironmen pressure did result in quite a few first-half corner kicks and eventually that’s how they broke through on the scoreboard.
Salopek finished a corner from Krystal Phouthavong at 17:35 to give Steel Valley the lead, then converted a Therese Doering corner kick at 24:45 to make it 2-0.
But despite the 2-0 deficit, Fenush was pleased with the Lady Warriors’ play over the first 40 minutes. Steel Valley did have an 11-0 advantage in corner kicks, but just a 5-1 edge in shots to go with the two-goal lead.
“The girls wanted to come out and play straight up, and I thought they did an excellent job of that,” Fenush said. “We had some possession, but we gave up a lot of corners and they’re eventually going to score on them. Being down just 2-0 at halftime felt pretty good actually, but a couple things broke down in the second half.”
Salopek netted her third goal at 51:42 when she was left open just inside the Lady Warrior box. Caitlin Perhacs made it 4-0 at 56:34 when she was able to surprise West Branch keeper Katlyn Folmar with a shot from a bad angle.
Doering finalized the scoring at 67:23 when she put the rebound off Soraya Gibbs’ original shot into the back of the net.
Steel Valley ended the game with an 18-2 edge in shots and a 13-0 advantage in corners.
Mariah Hayles had both Lady Warriors’ shots, while Folmar recorded 12 saves.
Folmar and Hayles are part of a large group of nine Lady Warriors seniors that have taken the West Branch program to new heights. That duo along with Anna Diviney, Eleyna Hanslovan, Madison Kephart, Olivia Stavola, Olivia Straka, Lauren Timblin and Paige Washic have been the core group that has been to five straight District 6 class A title games, winning the last three, and put together a combined 69-14-4 record during their time in the program.
“These seniors have everything in the world to be proud of,” Fenush said. “And these underclassmen got to play with them and learn from them. And we’re looking for great things next year. Hopefully the girls enjoyed the ride.
“As coaches, we certainly had fun with them. Hopefully they learned a little bit and can take a lot from it.
“When we started coaching, we just asked these girls to be better, every day at one little thing. We think they’ve done that. Every day they show up to be better and (Saturday) was nothing different.
“If this year was an indication of anything, it’s that these girls will be successful in life. They’ve demonstrated the most important thing in life, ‘if you work together, you can achieve great things.’”
West Branch ended the season with a record of 21-1-1.
The 21 wins are the most in one season in program history.
Steel Valley improved to 19-3 and advance to the PIAA semifinals against Greensburg Central Catholic in a rematch of the WPIAL title game.
Greensburg Central Catholic topped West Branch 7-1 in the quarterfinals last season and went all the way to the PIAA title game where it lost to Southern Columbia.
Steel Valley 5, West Branch 0
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Kelsey Salopek, SV, (Krystal Phouthavong), 17:25.
2. Salopek, SV, (Therese Doering), 24:45.
Second Half
3. Salopek, SV, (unassisted), 51:42.
4. Caitlin Perhacs, SV, (unassisted), 56:34.
5. Doering, SV, (Soraya Gibbs), 67:23.
Shots: West Branch 2, Steel Valley 18.
Saves: West Branch (Katlyn Folmar) 12, Steel Valley (Kendall McConnell) 2.
Corner kicks: West Branch 0, Steel Valley 13.