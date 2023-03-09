JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (TNS) — As Pennsylvania's weekly new cases of COVID-19 continued to drop — coming in Wednesday at the lowest total since last spring — Cambria County's cases hit the second-highest total this year.
The Department of Health's weekly update on Wednesday showed 7,041 new cases statewide over the previous seven days — down from 8,676 in the March 1 report.
Although Cambria County's new cases nearly doubled from 109 last week to 198 in Wednesday's report, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention consider all eight counties to remain at a low level for the risk of community spread.
Cambria also reported one additional COVID-19-related death this week.
- Somerset County added 43 cases and one death.
- Bedford County added 16 cases with no deaths.
- Blair County added 71 cases and one death.
- Indiana County added 96 cases and one death.
- Clearfield County added 60 cases with no deaths.
- Centre County added 124 cases and one death.
- Westmoreland County added 218 cases and one death.