I had my second 7-3 week in a row and have been hovering in the 73 to 75 percent range for several weeks now. So I guess things have normalized.
Although I did pick a Pitt game right last week, and that’s not normal.
There is just one area high school football team left in Clearfield so I’m going to cut the picks down to five or six per week as long as the Bison last in the postseason.
On to the picks...
Clearfield vs. St. Marys: It’s hard to say what may happen in the District 9 3A title game in what could be a monsoon in Brockway. The run-oriented Bison would seem to have the advantage against the air attack of the Dutch if conditions are bad. But turnovers and field position will likely be the key.
THE PICK: CLEARFIELD 26, ST. MARYS 16
Maryland at No. 14 Penn State: The Terps historically haven’t fared well against the Nittany Lions and they’re coming off a lackluster performance at Wisconsin. The venue doesn’t get any easier this week.
THE PICK: PENN STATE 31, MARYLAND 20
No. 9 Alabama at No. 11 Ole Miss: The Crimson Tide are out of the playoff conversation for the first time in, well, forever, and one has to wonder how motivated they’ll be. Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin would like nothing more than to add to Alabama’s loss column, but I’m not sure the Rebels have enough defense.
THE PICK: ALABAMA 41, OLE MISS 37
No. 22 UCF at No. 17 Tulane: This is a battle atop the AAC that will go a long way in deciding the Group of 5 representative in the New Year’s 6. Seems to be a pretty evenly matched game with the Knights perhaps holding a slight edge in the ground game.
THE PICK: UCF 34, TULANE 31
No. 25 Washington at No. 6 Oregon: Since getting blown out by Georgia on opening weekend, Bo Nix and the Ducks have been on a roll, steamrolling through their schedule. Washington presents a significant challenge, but I see Oregon defending their home turf in what has the makings of a potential shootout.
THE PICK: OREGON 44, WASHINGTON 36
No. 4 TCU at No. 22 Texas: The Horned Frogs have found a way to win in every game this season, coming from behind more than once. But if they fall behind against a Longhorn team at home, I’m not sure they’ll be able to catch the team led by Quinn Ewers and Bijan Robinson.
THE PICK: TEXAS 38, TCU 37
Last Week: 7-3, 70%
This season: 83-27, 75.4%