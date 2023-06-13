A few things stood out to Sally Wiggin upon meeting Stan Savran shortly after he arrived at WTAE-TV in the early 1980s.
“He was incredibly funny, almost frighteningly bright,” said Wiggin, a WTAE anchor and reporter from 1980-2018.
“I mean that as a compliment, because the way he spoke and put together sentences, he had an amazing mind. He was not intimidating in that he didn’t try to hit you over the head with his wealth of knowledge — not just about sports, but about everything.”
Savran went on to prove Wiggin’s initial impressions of him correct over the next 40-plus years as he became a staple of the Pittsburgh sports media scene both on television and through his various radio shows. His “Savran on Sports” radio show on ESPN Pittsburgh was going strong up until about two months ago, when Savran announced that his ongoing health issues had required him to take a leave of absence from local airwaves.
He died Monday at 76 of complications from diabetes and lung cancer, according to his sister, Karen Savransky. The Pittsburgh sports world has been in mourning since news of Savran’s passing broke Monday evening, with well-wishes pouring in from the likes of Steelers president Art Rooney II, Pirates owner Bob Nutting, comedian Billy Gardell and WWE commentator Corey Graves.
Those who were closest to him also had a lot to say about their colleague, friend and brother.
“He was one of a kind and will be terribly missed,” said John Luckhardt, a former Western Pennsylvania college football coach who was close with the Savran family. “I know there’s a generation of us who don’t know where to turn.”
Image DescriptionStan Savran, a longtime Pittsburgh sports reporter and media personality, died Monday of complications from lung cancer and diabetes. ( Karen Savransky)
Savran is survived by his three sisters: Karen, 70; Vicki Savransky Hirsch, 58; and Susan Savransky, 74; his ex-wife, Ann Savran; four nieces and a nephew; and two grandnephews and a grandniece. He was proceeded in death by his parents, Marilyn and Jack Savransky.
Savran was born Stanley George Savransky on Feb. 25, 1947, in Cleveland. Karen Savransky, now a resident of Reston, Virginia, recalled growing up in a lower-middle-class household and being taught the values of humbleness and modesty by their parents. Their parents were Cleveland sports fanatics, and the fact her brother turned out to be “horribly stubborn” and “a complete work freak” with an undying love of sports is a direct result of his upbringing.
“That’s what he grew up with and knew,” she said. “There aren’t many people in this life who can turn their passion into a profession, and he was lucky enough to be able to do that.”
Savransky’s brother had a competitive streak that manifested during their regular bowling outings. She remembered one time when he was so unhappy with his poor performance that he chucked two balls down the lane at once. Savran played tennis with the same group of Western Pennsylvania-based friends for about 30 years, and Savransky said he described those weekend matches where they endlessly teased each other as “the happiest hour of my life.”
At Mayfield High School, he was a writer, musician and athlete whose media career earned him a spot in the school’s Hall of Fame. He attended Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, and kicked off his broadcasting journey with stops in Lawton, Oklahoma; Columbus, Ohio; and Orlando, Florida, before moving to Pittsburgh in 1976 for a job at WWSW-AM.
In 1981, Savran joined WTAE as a sports reporter and host of a WTAE Radio sports talk show.
“WTAE Channel 4 sends our deepest condolences to the family of Stan Savran,” a station representative said in a statement. “There’s no denying Stan’s knowledge and passion for Pittsburgh sports resonated with anyone who watched or listened to him over the years. Pittsburghers will remember him always.”
Wiggin reminisced about the days when Channel 4’s newsroom included her, Savran, Myron Cope, Bill Hillgrove, Don Cannon, Joe DeNardo and Paul Long. She can still remember Savran’s laugh echoing off its walls, scolding him for being so self-deprecating and his ability to harness his sports acumen for entertainment.
“He loved the numbers,” Wiggin said. “Sports is a numbers game. If you don’t know the numbers and how to interpret the numbers, you can’t do it. And he did it beautifully.”
Following his WTAE stint, Savran went to Fox Sports Net Pittsburgh (then known as KBL) as co-host of “SportsBeat” with Guy Junker. “SportsBeat” had launched in 1991 with Junker and Bob Pompeani hosting the show out of KDKA’s studios. The show moved to Channel 11’s studios in 1992, which is when Savran was brought on to replace Pompeani.
Over the next 11 years, Savran and Junker became so ubiquitous to local sports radio enthusiasts that the phrase “Stan, Guy, love the show” became an instantly recognizable catchphrase throughout the region. Junker said that Savran is “like my brother” and “like an uncle” to his kids — so much so that he once drove up to Erie to catch Junker’s daughter performing in a production of “Cinderella.”
Image DescriptionStan Savran, left, and Guy Junker in the Pirates’ locker room circa March 1993. ( Guy Junker)
“He had the most remarkable recall of anyone I’ve ever worked with in the business,” Junker said. “If we were talking about a WPIAL basketball game from 1996, he’d be able to tell you the name and numbers. ... I think I have a good work ethic. I worked seven days a week until I retired last year. That man worked seven-plus days a week.”
It was during his time with “SportsBeat” that Luckhardt got to know Savran on a personal and professional level. They hosted a weekly radio show together during Luckhardt’s time as the head football coach at both Washington & Jefferson College and California University of Pittsburgh. Their wives became friends, and Luckhardt and Savran would often meet to chat about life and sports at Al’s Cafe in Bethel Park.
“When Stan Savran got on, you knew you were going to get information that was important, factual and you would get a good opinion on things,” Luckhardt said. “It wasn’t fluff or criticism, per se. He wouldn’t hide when someone screwed up, but we wouldn’t dwell on that. You knew you were getting an honest opinion on what happened and why things were the way they were.”
Junker appreciated Savran for being a “straight shooter” who was always willing to engage with callers to the point where his “SportsBeat” producers would get on him for indulging them for too long on the air. When Junker was abruptly let go in 2003, he was greeted by an equally surprised and devastated Savran just before exiting the station.
“He hugged me and told me he loved me,” Junker said. “It chokes me up thinking about it.”
Savran remained the host of “SportsBeat” until it officially ended in 2009. A year later, he was back on the air with ESPN Radio. He also became a regular on Pirates and Penguins pregame shows, which is how he continued crossing paths with retired Penguins play-by-play announcer Mike Lange. For Lange, Savran was “the broadcaster extraordinaire” who “really put a big stamp on” Fox Sports Net.
“Stan and Guy did a hell of a job there building a show that had really never been done before,” Lange said. “I marvel at his work ethic and at what he’s accomplished in his career. He was a true gentleman, too. I have nothing but praise for Stan the man, and that’s the truth.”
Image DescriptionBack row, left-right: Ahmed Kristo, Stan Savran’s nephew-in-law; and nieces Claire Downing and Jessica Hirsch. Front row: sisters Karen Savranksy, Susan Savransky and Vicki Savransky Hirsch; and Stan Savran, who died Monday of complications from diabetes and lung cancer. ( Karen Savransky)
Health issues had plagued Savran throughout his life. In a February 2022 interview with the Post-Gazette, he said he had been through 27 surgeries that have included open-heart bypass surgery, four back surgeries, two surgeries to remove brain tumors and multiple toe amputations due to diabetes.
A month prior to that interview, Savran had been diagnosed with stage-four lung cancer. He told the Post-Gazette “I have no plans to do anything less than I’ve always done,” and he made good on that promise for the next 14 months by continuing on with his radio duties.
His dedication to sports radio reminded Junker of the time a doctor told Savran he needed bypass surgery and his immediate reaction was to ask if it could wait until after the Steelers’ season ended.
Savransky said that her brother’s body at first responded to cancer treatment, but he was forced to stop receiving chemotherapy due to the risk of infections. Even as his condition deteriorated, Savran tried to make the most of the time he had left. He flew to the West Coast in April to celebrate Passover with Savransky and their two Los Angeles-based sisters. A few days later, he was back in Pittsburgh getting his right foot amputated.
Wiggin remembers Savran as someone who “had a heart that was as big as his brain.” Junker agreed, mentioning Savran’s softer side that came out on occasion in the form of his yearly commentary about his late mother and his decade-long involvement with the Violet Rippy 5K Walk/Run for Pulmonary Fibrosis.
Sure, he “was your typical big brother who tortured us,” Savransky said, but he was also a great guy whose death is “leaving a huge void in our family’s life and also in the public’s life.”
Luckhardt will miss both Savran’s companionship and hearing him on the radio.
“I don’t know who I’ll listen to now,” he said. “It’s the passing of an era.”