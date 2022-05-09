HYDE — Clearfield managed just two hits on the day off St. Marys pitcher Kendall Young in a 9-2 loss on Monday.
Alaina Fedder had the lone RBI, on a sacrifice fly.
Ruby Singleton and Lauren Ressler had the lone hits.
Livi Bender pitched 5 1/3 innings, allowing eight runs on six hits and six walks.
Clearfield dropped to 12-2 overall.
The Lady Bison host Huntingdon today.
St. Marys—9
Deprater 3220, Eckles 4112, Young 4114, Hanslovan 4000, Surra 4110, Mosser 2100, Reiter 4000, Gerg 3111, Rolley 3212. Totals: 31-9-7-9.
Clearfield—2
Singleton 3010, Hipps 1100, Ressler 3110, Bender 2000, Fedder 2001, Benton 1000, Hertlein 2000, Bumbarger 3000, Cole 2000, Twigg 1000. Totals: 20-2-2-1.
Score by Innings
St. Marys 000 027 0—9 7 0
Clearfield 000 020 0—2 2 3
Errors—Bender, Bumbarger 2. LOB—St. Marys 8, Clearfield 6. DP—Clearfield 1. 2B—Eckles, Rolley. Singleton. HR—Young (GS, 6th). SF—Fedder. HBP—Hertlein. SB—Rolley. Bender, Hipps. PO—Hertlein.
Pitching
St. Marys: Young—7 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 7 BB, 13 SO.
Clearfield: Bender—5 1/3 IP, 6 H, 9 R, 8 ER, 6 BB, 1 SO. Fedder—1 2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO.
WP—Young. LP—Bender (1-1).