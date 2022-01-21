ST. MARYS — After taking an 18-14 lead after one quarter on Friday, the Clearfield girls basketball team was held scoreless in the second.
The Lady Dutch took a 24-18 to the half and went on to notch a 48-36 victory over Clearfield.
Hannah Glunt led the Lady Bison with 14 points, while Emma Hipps netted 13.
Clearfield fell to 5-9 with the loss.
The Lady Bison host Bald Eagle Area on Monday.
Clearfield—36
Glunt 5 0-0 14, Winters 1 0-0 2, Walker 0 2-2 2, Hipps 3 6-7 13, Lanager 0 0-0 0, Kitchen 2 0-0 5. Totals: 11 8-9 36.
St. Marys—48
Erich 3 0-0 6, Anthony 3 0-0 6, Catalone 4 2-2 11, Snelick 4 1-2 11, Eckels 0 0-0 0, Caskey 2 3-4 7, Schneider 0 0-0 0, Caskey 1 5-6 7. Totals: 17 11-14 48.
Three-pointers: Glunt 4, Hipps, Kitchen; Snelick 2, Catalone.
Score by Quarters
Clearfield 18 0 5 13—36
St. Marys 14 10 14 10—48