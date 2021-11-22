St. Francis School has announced the money winners from its annual Fall Festival which was held on Sunday, Nov. 21. The winner of the $10,000 grand prize was Kathy and Steve Gillespie.
The five $500 winners on the large raffle were the Rev. Msgr. Henry Krebs, Kasi and Benjamin Burns, Ty & Janice Ford, Jimmy and Jonelle Ensor, and John McMahon.
The winners of the Small Raffle were: $500 – Helen Deibler and Linda Nutt; $250 – St. Francis Church (donated ticket); $50 – Jim Blessel, Joanne McCracken, Katie Hale, Betty Owens, and Kristin Duttry.
The winners of the Holiday Shopping Spree were: $3,000 – Jennifer Natoli, $1,000 – Jessica Neese, and $500 – Ellie Fenton.