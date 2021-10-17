Squirrel Tails for Trout is celebrating it’s 16th year in existence. The program stocked the Susquehanna River and Parker Dam 13 times.
The organization collected over 535 squirrel tails from all over the state.
This year promises to break that record.
Hunters can drop of gray, black and fox squirrel tails at Bob’s Army & Navy, Grice Gun Shop, Jim’s Sports Center or by calling Pat Domico at 814-236-3621.
Recently Bee Kind Winery of Clearfield purchased 100 new Squirrel Tails for Trout patches. The cost for the patches are $10. Money will be used for future trout stockings.
The Squirrel Tail for Trout program was founded in 2005 by Domico to provide funding to stock the West Branch of the Susquehanna with trout.
The West Branch of the Susquehanna River from Curwensville to Clearfield is the only section that is approved for trout stockings by the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission.
It is the people and their kind donations that make this program a success.
The Walmart Distribution Center has also been a big contributor to the success with over $20,000 donated in the past four years for stocking.
Domico reminds everyone to purchase their 2022 Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission license, and to take a kid fishing because memories last a lifetime.