Monday
Baseball
Curwensville at Brockway, 4 p.m.
Softball
Curwensville at Brockway, 4 p.m.
Tuesday
Baseball
Harmony at Moshannon Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Baseball
Philipsburg-Osceola at DuBois, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
DuBois at Philipsburg-Osceola, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Hollidaysburg at Clearfield, 3:30 p.m.
Thursday
Baseball
Williamsburg at Glendale, 4:30 p.m.
Bellwood-Antis at Moshannon Valley, 4:30 p.m.
West Branch at Mount Union, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Curwensville at Juniata Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Glendale at Williamsburg, 4:30 p.m.
Moshannon Valley at Bellwood-Antis, 4:30 p.m.
Mount Union at West Branch, 4:30 p.m.
Track and Field
West Branch at Tyrone, 3:30 p.m.
Friday
Softball
Philipsburg-Osceola at Penns Manor, 4 p.m.
Saturday
No events scheduled
Sunday
No events scheduled