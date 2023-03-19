Monday

Baseball

Curwensville at Brockway, 4 p.m.

Softball

Curwensville at Brockway, 4 p.m.

Tuesday

Baseball

Harmony at Moshannon Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Baseball

Philipsburg-Osceola at DuBois, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

DuBois at Philipsburg-Osceola, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Hollidaysburg at Clearfield, 3:30 p.m.

Thursday 

Baseball

Trending Food Videos

Williamsburg at Glendale, 4:30 p.m.

Bellwood-Antis at Moshannon Valley, 4:30 p.m.

West Branch at Mount Union, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Curwensville at Juniata Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Glendale at Williamsburg, 4:30 p.m.

Moshannon Valley at Bellwood-Antis, 4:30 p.m.

Mount Union at West Branch, 4:30 p.m.

Track and Field

West Branch at Tyrone, 3:30 p.m.

Friday

Softball

Philipsburg-Osceola at Penns Manor, 4 p.m.

Saturday

No events scheduled

Sunday

No events scheduled

Tags