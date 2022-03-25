WESTOVER — The Harmony softball team returns seven letterwinners for the 2022 season, but the Lady Owls will still be a fairly young team with not much varsity experience following a tough 2021 campaign.
Harmony only played seven games last year as COVID wreaked havoc on its schedule. And there were no games for anyone in 2020, so nearly all the Lady Owls have seven games or less career, varsity experience.
On top of that, Harmony is also under the direction of a new head coach as Matt Woods steps in for Melissa Mastrine, who stepped down after filling that role for eight seasons.
While Woods is new to the softball program, he certainly isn’t a stranger to Harmony or many of the girls on the team, having served as an assistant coach for the varsity basketball team the past season. Woods was also a longtime boys varsity assistant years ago under Terry Kruise.
“This is my first year coaching softball, and I’m excited for the challenges that a new sport will bring,” Woods said. “Having coached baseball in the past allows me to have familiarity with the sport. I did decide to apply for the position because of the great kids that we have. Many of the softball players are also on the basketball team and they have been wonderful to coach.”
That has also helped the team transition fairly easily.
“The transition from coaching basketball to softball has been seamless,” Woods said. “There is a quick turnaround time from basketball season to softball season. So many of the girls came into the season in shape and ready to go.”
Senior Katelyn Dotts, juniors Kara Davis, Ziane Patterson and Sydney Winings and sophomores Jaylee Beck, Tyra Peace and Aaralyn Sward are the returning letterwinners for the Lady Owls
“That gives us a lot of experience returning,”Woods said. “At the same time we are a very young team with lots of room for growth. The rare combination of youth and experience is exciting to me as a coach. The girls came into the season with such a great attitude.”
Sophomores Lexi Arnold and Ravin Grebin and freshmen Veronica Cunkelman, Layla Lynch, Holley Oldaker, Maddie Sheredy and Sierra Yarnall make up the rest of the team and will be be key in filling out the roster and providing depth for a small roster.
“The team has been working on being able to play in multiple positions based upon the needs that we have from game to game,” Woods said. “So you might see a player play in one position one game and starting in a different position the next.
“But we should have Aaralyn Sward being our backstop at catcher. Tyra Peace at first. Kara Davis will see time at second. Sierra Yarnall will be the shortstop. Sydney Winings is a reliable glove at the hot corner, while Veronica Cunkelman, Maddison Sheredy, Holley Oldaker and Layla Lynch are all fighting for starting positions in the outfield.”
And in the circle will be Beck, who has been an asset to Woods.
“She has been such a professional with her work ethic,” Woods said. “I cannot stress enough how she has helped with my first year of coaching softball. One of the biggest challenges for a first-year softball coach is learning the mechanics of a softball pitcher. It is a completely different motion than in baseball. Jaylee and Aaralyn have been working so hard getting ready for the season.”
As for team goals, Woods says he is really focusing on daily improvement with such a young roster.
“The girls are working hard and striving to make improvements this season,” he said. “They challenge themselves every practice to be better than they were the day before. That focus on improvement is what (assistant) Coach (Jennifer) Fox and I are the most excited about.”
Harmony is slated to begin its season April 1, playing host to Purchase Line
Roster
Seniors
Katelyn Dotts.
Juniors
Kara Davis, Ziane Patterson, Sydney Winings.
Sophomores
Lexi Arnold, Jaylee Beck, Ravin Grebin, Tyra Peace, Aaralyn Sward.
Freshmen
Veronica Cunkelman, Layla Lynch, Holley Oldaker, Maddie Sheredy, Sierra Yarnall.
*Returning letterwinners
Schedule
April
1—Purchase Line. 5—Penns Manor. 7—at Blacklick Valley, 4:15 p.m. 8—Curwensville. 11—Glendale. 13—Williamsburg. 14—at Mo Valley. 19—Northern Cambria. 20—at Purchase Line, 4 p.m. 22—West Branch. 25—at Ferndale, 4:15 p.m. 27—at Glendale.
May
2—Blacklick Valley. 4—Mo Valley. 5—at Northern Cambria, 4:15 p.m. 6—at Curwensville. 9—at West Branch. 13—Bishop Carroll.
Games begin at 4:30 p.m. unless noted