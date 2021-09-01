HYDE — The Clearfield boys soccer team enjoyed another successful season in 2020, going 10-7-1 and appearing in the District 9 title game where it dropped a 2-0 decision to DuBois.
But the Bison lost a pile of important contributors to that squad, including seven players to graduation, and have just five letterwinners returning for 2021.
“It is always tough to lose your seniors for numerous reasons,” Clearfield head coach Todd Trinidad said. “It is nice to know you have another class coming up to fill their shoes. This year we only have one senior, Luke Sidorick. Luke is a captain and will play an important role in our offense. He has progressed each year, and I’m excited to see what he can do this year.”
Sidorick, along with juniors Evan Davis, Camden Gormont, Zachary Krager and Cole Miller make up the returning letterwinners Trinidad is counting on to lead the team.
“With the help of last year’s letterwinners, we are hoping for a good season,” Trinidad said. “Luke Sidorick and Cole Miller are the captains and will be key to our success this year. Both are hard workers and leaders. Evan Davis, Zachary Kraeger and Camden Gourmont are excellent players and will play key roles in our success.”
Clearfield has a large group of newcomers with eight freshmen on the team and many will need to step immediately into important roles with the Bison sporting just a roster of 20 this year.
“We are around 20 players on the team this year,” Trinidad said. “This is a low number for us, but thankfully the 20 players are quality players. We will depend on all the players this year. This freshman class is promising. They will have the opportunity to make an impact this year.”
With the loss of several starters from last year’s team, a lot of roles have yet to be determined for 2021. But Trinidad says junior Todd Hallman will take over for the graduated Graeson Graves in net.
“We are mixing up roles on the team this year,” Trinidad said. “Todd Hallman will be our keeper this year. He is replacing a great keeper, but we know he can fill the shoes and become a leader for this team.”
With just five letterwinners and 12 of the 20 players on the team being sophomores or younger, it may look like the Bison are in a rebuilding phase. But Trinidad feels he has a squad built to compete.
“The strength of our team is the great group of boys we have this year,” he said. “They are talented and ready to play. We have the talent to compete this year.”
Joining Trinidad on the coaching staff is his longtime assistant Ben Johnson as well as new volunteer assistant Nick Walker. Johnson and Walker are both Bison alumni.
Clearfield opens its season Tuesday, playing host to Philipsburg-Osceola.
Roster
Senior
*Luke Sidorick.
Juniors
*Evan Davis, *Camden Gormont, Todd Hallman, *Zachary Krager, *Cole Miller, Thomas Rotella, Denis Swales.
Sophomores
Jaden Albert, Warren Diethrick, Micah Johnson, Gus Kulling.
Freshmen
Eli Archuleta, Monte Diethrick, Ian Gibson, Rhyan LaRock, Sloan Rosinsky, Aiden Rudy, Tyler Sinclair, Brayden Visnofsky.
*Returning letterwinners
Schedule
September
7—Philipsburg-Osceola. 9—at Hollidaysburg, 4 p.m. 11—at Brookville, noon. 13—Bald Eagle Area. 15—at Tyrone, 4 p.m. 16—at DuBois. 21—Bellefonte. 23—Huntingdon, 4 p.m. 25—at Punxsutawney, 10 a.m. 27—at Penns Valley, 4 p.m. 29—at Philipsburg-Osceola.
October
5—Hollidaysburg. 7—at Bald Eagle Area. 11—Tyrone. 13—at Bellefonte. 19—at Huntingdon. 21—Penns Valley, 4 p.m.
Matches begin at 6 p.m. unless noted