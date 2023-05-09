HOUTZDALE — Moshannon Valley’s Zach Witherow has continued to pitch well for the Knights, leading Progressland in strikeouts.
On Monday, his defense also played well, helping the Knights to a 7-0 victory over Curwensville.
“Zach was lights out,” said Knights head coach Jim Hawkins. “There was one passed ball and that was it. He had total command of everything.”
Witherow threw 85 pitches, allowing just two hits and striking out nine.
Tide starter Chris Fegert also only allowed two hits, but four errors and five walks chased him after 85 pitches through four innings.
“You don’t often lose a game where you only allow two or three hits,” said Tide head coach Derek Dixon. “Obviously, they matched us and Zach pitched really well.
“We knew what we were getting into. He’s efficient and throws a lot of strikes. He throws a lot of pitches for strikes and we tried to have a plan of attack, but it didn’t work for us.”
The Tide didn’t have many opportunities to score with Witherow on the mound, getting runners to second in first, fourth and sixth innings.
The same thing happened to the Knights in the bottom of the first inning, as Tanner Kephart reached on an error, before stealing both second and third with just one out.
Fegert struck out the next two batters to end the threat.
Moshannon Valley finally got on the board in the bottom of the third inning, as Kephart reached on a walk.
He moved to second on a balk before stealing third. He came home on a wild pitch to make it 1-0.
The Knights added three more runs — all unearned — in the bottom of the fourth.
Andre Wells reached on an error, before Landyn Evans walked. A sac bunt by Mason Phillips moved both runners up. James Hummel then walked to load the bases, before Zach Reifer also drew a free pass to force home Wells’ courtesy runner Nick Reams.
Two more runs came across when Jake O’Donnell reached on an error, making it 4-0.
“We have to finish plays,” said Dixon. “We have to field the ground balls and once we do that, we have to make the throws. It’s been our issue all year.
“With younger guys, there is sometimes some nervous energy where they put too much pressure on and throw the ball away. At this point, we thought we’d have that cleaned up. But we are still working. It’s been a tough couple of games for us.”
Moshannon Valley tacked on three more runs in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Witherow walked before Wells singled into left field. Evans also drew a free pass, loading the bases once again.
Tyler Lobb earned a walk to force home Witherow’s courtesy runner Dominic Moore.
Sam Howard was hit by a pitch to plate Reams, while Reifer drew another walk to bring round Evans and make it 7-0.
“We capitalized on some of their mistakes,” Hawkins said. “They are awful young and they are going to have mistakes. But there is going to be a time that will be repaid. They are going to grow up and they are going to be tough.
“Those guys are doing a nice job with that team.”
Witherow closed out the top of the seventh with two strikeouts and a ground out. He allowed a hit to Nik Fegert, but he was left stranded on third.
Curwensville dropped to 6-10 overall, 2-8 in the ICC and 1-5 in the Moshannon Valley League. The Tide travel to Mount Union today.
Moshannon Valley improved to 4-11 overall, 3-8 in the ICC and 3-3 in the MVL. The Knights host Williamsburg today.
Curwensville—0
C. Fegert p-cf 3000, Pentz c 3010, Kunkle ss-p-ss 2000, A. Sutika 3b-p-3b 3000, N. Fegert lf 3010, Neiswender 1b 3000, M. Sutika cf-rf 3000, Finn dh-p 2000, Nelen rf 0000, Pierce ss-3b 0000, Butler 2b 2000. Totals: 24-0-2-0.
Moshannon Valley—7
O’Donnell ss 4000, Kephart cf 3100, Witherow p 3000, Moore cr 0100, Wells c 4010, Reams cr 0200, Evans 1b 1200, Phillips 3b 1000, Lobb ph-3b 0001, Hummel lf 2110, Howard rf 2001, Reifer 2b 0002. Totals: 20-7-2-4.
Score by Innings
Curwensville 000 000 0—0 2 4
Mo Valley 001 330 x—7 2 2
Errors—Butler, Kunkle 2, Neiswender. O’Donnell, Phillips. LOB—Curwensville 4, Moshannon Valley 6. SAC—Kunkle. Phillips. SB—N. Fegert 2, Pentz. O’Donnell, Kephart 3. CS—Reifer. PO—Evans. HBP—Howard.
Pitching
Curwensville: C. Fegert—4 IP, 1 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 5 BB, 4 SO. Kunkle—1/3 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO. A. Sutika—2/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO. Finn—1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Moshannon Valley: Witherow—7 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 9 SO.
WP—Witherow (3-3). LP—C. Fegert (1-2).