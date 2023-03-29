ALLPORT — West Branch head coach Aaron Tiracorda was pretty familiar with Moshannon Valley starter Zach Witherow when he took the mound on Tuesday afternoon against the Warriors.
The Knight senior played an entire season of Legion ball with his son Zack as part of the Pennsylvania State Champion Philipsburg Phils.
And Witherow showed some of that champion stuff against the Warriors, striking out nine and allowing just two runs on six hits in a 7-3 victory.
“When you are facing a pitcher like we faced in Zach Witherow, and you get behind three or four runs, it’s a tall task to get back into the game,” said Coach Tiracorda. “I thought we put ourselves in the situation to do it a couple of times, but tip your cap to him, he made the pitches and got himself out of the innings on several occasions.
After a two-inning pitching duel with the Warriors’ starter Luke Liptak, Moshannon Valley finally got their hurler some runs in the top of the third inning.
Jacob O’Donnell led off with an infield single to third, before Tanner Kephart doubled to put runners in scoring position.
Witherow walked to load the bases before Landyn Evans was hit in the thigh by a pitch to force home O’Donnell.
Tyler Lobb grounded out to first to bring home Kephart before Dom Moore doubled on the first pitch he saw to plate both Witherow and Evans and make it 4-0 Knights.
Liptak struck out the next two batters to get out of the jam.
“He’s going to compete this season,” Coach Tiracorda said of Liptak. “He got into trouble there in that four-run inning where he started to get behind in counts. The bean ball, the easy first base ... when you take a team that is starting to put the bat on the ball and compound that with a walk and a hit batsman, next thing you know you are down 4-0.
“He has to keep from magnifying bad innings. He only threw a few innings last season though. It’s a work in progress. But he’s going to be fine. He knows what he has to do.”
West Branch got a run back in the bottom of the fourth off Witherow.
Tyler Wilson led off with a single into right and moved to second on a wild pitch.
A double by Coby Kephart brought Wilson around to cut it to 4-1.
Witherow struck out the next two batters he faced to leave Kephart stranded at second.
The Warriors got another run in the bottom of the fifth inning, as Tiracorda singled and moved to third on a single by Liptak.
An RBI groundout by Logan Folmar plated Tiracorda to make it 4-2.
West Branch brought in Lukas Colton to start the sixth inning and he got two quick outs.
O’Donnell walked then came home on another double by Kephart. Kephart scored on a Witherow single, extending the lead to 6-2.
Moshannon Valley scored an insurance run in the top of the seventh, as Moore singled and moved to second on a walk issued to James Hummel.
“Everytime they’d get a run, we go and put some insurance up,” said Knights head coach Jim Hawkins. “That’s what these guys needed. They needed something good to happen to them, because we took it on the chin the last two games.
“I will give West Branch credit, they are a tough team. Our kids battled and Zach threw a heck of a ballgame.”
Colton got two quick outs before an O’Donnell single scored Moore to make it 7-2.
Witherow finished the sixth inning off with 97 pitches, but went back out to start the seventh.
He got pinch hitter Nick Parks to groundout to first on his 100th pitch, forcing the Knight coaching staff to bring on a reliever.
That turned out to be O’Donnell, who walked the first batter he faced in Tiracorda.
O’Donnell then got Colton to hit a hard grounder to third where Lobb was able to get a hand on it and throw it to Evans at first. Evans tagged Colton, who was intially ruled safe before an appeal by assistant coach Shane Hoover.
Colton was then called out by the home plate umpire, who had a better look down the line.
O’Donnell coaxed two more infield grounders from the next two batters, but both balls were booted, allowing Tiracorda to score and cut it to 7-3.
But O’Donnell buckled down and got a strikeout to end it and earn the save.
“Jake came in a real tough spot,” said Hawkins. “All I asked him to do was get ground balls and we booted a couple. Then he came up with that strikeout which was big. He did well.”
Moshannon Valley improved to 2-2 overall. The Knights travel to Mount Union on Thursday.
“It does build some confidence, but now we go to Mount Union,” Hawkins said. “So now they will have to buckle it up for Thursday.
“Then we are going to get down to two games a week instead of three, so we will see what we have. But I am proud of them, they did well.”
“I am happy with what I see with these guys,” Coach Tiracorda said. “The big thing with a game like this, is we need the guys to keep their heads up. We played Mount Union and then faced Witherow.
“They have nothing to be ashamed of. They battled.”
West Branch fell to 0-2. The Warriors travel to Juniata Valley on Friday.
Moshannon Valley—7
O’Donnell ss-p 4221, T. Kephart cf 5221, Witherow p-ss 3111, Evans 1b 3121, Lobb 3b 4001, Moore c 4022, Howard cr 0100, Hummel rf 3000, DeLattre lf 0000, Phillips dh 2000, Wells dh 1000, Reifer 2b 4000. Totals: 33-7-9-7.
West Branch—3
Tiracorda c 2220, Colton ss-p 3010, Liptak p-ss 4010, Folmar 1b 4001, Wilson dh 4110, B. Rothrock lf 3000, C. Kephart cf 2011, E. Emigh 3b 2000, Z. McGonigal 2b 2000, Parks ph 1000, G. Rothrock rf 0000. Totals: 27-3-6-2.
Score by Innings
Mo Valley 004 002 1—7 9 2
West Branch 000 110 1—3 6 3
Errors—Witherow, Reifer. E. Emigh 2, Z. McGonigal. LOB—Moshannon Valley 9, West Branch 10. DP—Moshannon Valley 1. 2B—T. Kephart 2, Moore. Tiracorda, C. Kephart. SB—O’Donnell. Colton. HBP—Evans (by Liptak), Phillips (by Liptak). WP—Witherow 1, O’Donnell 1.
Pitching
Mo Valley: Witherow—6 1/3 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 9 SO. O’Donnell—2/3 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO.
West Branch: Liptak—5 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 4 SO. Colton—2 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO.
WP—Witherow (2-0). LP—Liptak (0-2). S—O’Donnell (1).