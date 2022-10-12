HYDE — The Clearfield girls soccer team had plenty of chances in the first half of Tuesday’s game at the Bison Sports Complex, but struggled to find a way to get the ball in the net.
The Lady Bison had several near misses and Tyrone keeper Rayann Walls was up to the challenge, gobbling up shot after shot in the first half.
Clearfield did manage to sneak two past Walls later in the half, but then the flood gates opened after the break as the Lady Bison were relentless in the offensive end, firing home seven, second-half goals on the way to a 9-1 victory.
“We put up a lot of shots in the first half and a lot of those were on goal,” Clearfield head coach Todd Winters said. “But their keeper is good. She’s solid. in the second half we placed our shots better.
“A lot of times early in the game we’re hyped up and we just want to drive the ball as hard as we can. But we did a better job in the second half of picking a spot, and putting it in a corner. It’s not always the blasting shot that’s going to score for you.”
Elle Smith and Alayna Winters each netted hat tricks for Clearfield. Smith also had three assists, while Winters added one.
But it was Walls who was starring in the early going as she made nine first-half saves and got a little help from the far post on Smith’s first shot.
Walls was under heavy pressure much of the game as she faced 13 corner kicks — nine in the first half.
And eventually one of those corners led to the game’s first goal.
After sending the ball into the box on Clearfield’s first four corners, Riley Ryen played the ball short to Smith on the next. Smith held the ball for a moment as Ryen wrapped around behind her into open space. Smith then sent a pass to Ryen, who received it, took a touch and fired the ball into the net at 24:06.
Smith set up the next goal after a corner kick from the opposite side.
This time, she gathered the ball off a scrum in the box and dropped it to Winters, who drilled it pass Walls at 31:56 to give Clearfield a 2-0 lead at the break.
The Lady Bison quickly broke things open in the second half, scoring on yet another corner kick.
Ryen served the ball into the box where Smith directed it to the far post to make it 3-0 at 41:15.
A little over five minutes later, Winters sent a pass to the top of the box as Smith split a pair of defenders before breaking in one-on-one against Walls. Smith slid the ball past the Lady Eagle keeper to make it 4-0 at 46:43.
Smith and Winters worked together on the next Lady Bison goal as well.
This time, Smith sent a shot toward the goal that Walls was able to knock down, but she couldn’t corral the ball and Winters crashed the net and deposited the loose ball in it at 55:00 to up the advantage to 5-0.
Megan Hamm got into the act at 57:26, finishing up a run down the right wing with a strong shot past Walls. Ryen sent the pass that sprung Hamm.
Just 62 seconds later, Smith completed her hat trick with an unassisted goal.
The Lady Bison converted their fourth corner kick at 67:55 when Abby Ryan headed the ball into the net off another Ryen serve.
“We haven’t been doing that,” Winters said of scoring on corners. “So it was nice to see us convert on the corners tonight. And it wasn’t just Elle, Abby got in on it too. So that was good to see.”
Winters finalized Clearfield’s scoring with an unassisted goal at 75:15.
Tyrone spoiled the Lady Bison’s bid at a shutout when Chloe LaRosa converted a penalty kick at 77:30 after Clearfield was called for a handball in the box.
Other than that, Clearfield defenders Emily McCracken, Grace Natoli, Ryan and Cara Turner kept LaRosa and the Tyrone offense under control.
The Lady Eagles had four shots and Lady Bison keeper Cayleigh Walker stopped three.
“The long ball is their bread and butter,” Winters said. “That’s what they go to, and our girls know that and I think they did a nice job marking (LaRosa).
“They’re physical, and our girls held up to that. And that’s good. We need to see more of the physical play, because we’re going to (in the playoffs). It was a good win for us tonight on the home turf.”
Clearfield improved to 12-2 overall and 10-0 in the Mountain League and look to be hitting its stride as the regular season winds down.
“We went through a period there where we had some bumps and bruises and some colds and girls were tired,” Winters said. “But we’re starting to get healthy again at the right time.
The Lady Bison visit Bellefonte Thursday.
Clearfield 8, Tyrone 1
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Riley Ryen, C, (Elle Smith), 24:06.
2. Alayna Winters, C, (Smith), 31:56.
Second Half
3. Smith, C, (Ryen), 41:15.
4. Smith, C, (Winters), 46:43.
5. Winters, C, (Smith), 55:00.
6. Megan Hamm, C, (Ryen), 57:26.
7. Smith, C, (unassisted), 58:28.
8. Abby Ryan, C, (Ryen). 67:55.
9. Winters, C, (unassisted), 75:15.
10. Chloe LaRose, T, (penalty kick), 77:30.
Shots: Tyrone 4, Clearfield 25.
Saves: Tyrone (Rayann Walls) 16. Clearfield (Cayleigh Walker) 3.
Corner kicks: Tyrone 0, Clearfield 13.