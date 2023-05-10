ALLPORT — West Branch’s Brody Rothrock probably could understand more than anyone what Bellwood-Antis reliever Matt Berkowitz was going through after coming on in relief in the seventh inning and giving up two runs to lose to the Warriors 6-5 on Tuesday afternoon.
Less than a month ago at Bellwood, Rothrock had the exact same thing happen to him, giving up five runs in relief as the Warriors lost 9-8.
But on Tuesday, Rothrock was the hero for West Branch, knocking home the winning run on a single to left field to win it for the Warriors, who are fighting for a playoff spot.
“We lost this same game at Bellwood,” said West Branch head coach Aaron Tiracorda. “We had a seven-run lead there. Brody took the loss, but what can I say? Not today. He had two hits and is really starting to hit at the bottom of the order.”
Bellwood-Antis took a 2-0 lead after three scoreless innings by both starters.
West Branch’s Lukas Colton struck out the first two Blue Devils he faced in the top of the fourth.
A walk and a single followed, along with a hit batsman, another single and an error in the infield to give the visitors a 2-0 lead.
West Branch finally got on the board in the bottom of the fifth inning when the bottom of the order started off with back-to-back-to-back singles off Blue Devil starter Nick Kost.
Brody Rothrock and Matt Eirich put runners on the corners for Zach McGonigal, who plated Rothrock.
Colton had a two-out double to bring round both Eirich and McGonigal, giving the Warriors a 3-2 advantage.
Bellwood-Antis tied things up in the top of the sixth, as Berkowitz reached on an error. He eventually came home on a sac fly by Tanner Swogger.
Warrior shortstop Luke Liptak made an acrobatic catch on the play just into the outfield, and still almost got the ball back into his catcher as the runner tagged up.
“Luke made such a great play on that,” said Tiracorda. “That’s another thing. He made an error on a textbook double play ball, but he turns around the very next play and made that catch. I couldn’t believe he caught it. I thought for sure it was going to be another two runs.”
The Blue Devils tacked on two more runs in the top of the seventh inning, as Zach Pier and Vincent Cacciotti singled and scored on RBIs from Berkowitz and Tanner Swogger to take the 5-3 lead.
Kost needed just one pitch in the bottom of the seventh inning to record an out, using his 98 pitch.
He allowed a five-pitch single to Colton before making way for Berkowitz.
Logan Folmar was then hit by a pitch before a two-run double from Tyler Wilson tied it up at 5-5.
Liptak then walked, putting runners on first and second for Rothrock, who launched his single into left field, allowing Wilson to slide home with the winning run.
“We always talk about 1-run baseball games,” Tiracorda said. “Two years ago we were 6-9 and we were 0-5 in 1-run games. It drove me crazy.
“That’s a sign this team is starting to believe in themselves. They are having fun. And, Bellwood is a very good team.”
Colton improved to 3-0 with the win, striking out seven and walking just two in seven innings.
“Lukas Colton pitched his butt off,” said Tiracorda said. “There was some frustrating calls and he was a little confused. Two years ago, he would have bagged it and would have been done. Today, he said, ‘so what?’ and he threw a complete game for us.”
West Branch improved to 11-4 overall and 8-4 in the Inter County Conference. the Warriors travel to Glendale on Thursday.
Bellwood-Antis—5
Kost p-ss 3000, Dorminy cf 4000, Pier 1b 4110, Cacciotti 3b 4110, Berkowitz ss-p 3211, Cobaugh pr 0000, C. Swogger c 3110, Gonzalez 2b 2000, Kyle dh 1000, T. Swogger rf 4024, Bardell lf 3000. Totals: 31-5-6-5.
West Branch—6
Tiracorda c 3100, C. Kephart cf 4000, Colton p 4122, Folmar 1b 3120, Wilson 3b 4112, Liptak ss 3000, B. Rothrock lf 3121, Eirich rf 3110, Z. McGonigal 2b 2021. Totals: 29-6-10-6.
Score by Innings
Bellwood 000 201 2—5 6 1
West Branch 000 030 3—6 10 4
E—T. Swogger. Liptak, Wilson 2, Z. McGonigal. 2B—Pier. Colton, Wilson. SF—T. Swogger. SAC—Gonzalez. HBP—Kost, Kyle. Tiracorda, Folmar. SB—Tiracorda.
Pitching
Bellwood-Antis: Kost—6 1/3 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 4 SO. Berkowitz—0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO.
West Branch: Colton—7 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 7 SO.
WP—Colton (3-0). LP—Berkowitz.