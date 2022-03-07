McMURRAY – Everyone who had seen West Branch’s Landon Bainey earn a tight 7-5 victory over Bald Eagle Area’s Lucas Fye in the District 6 Class 2A Tournament expected another nail biter in the Southwest Regional finals.
Instead, Bainey turned it into a domination.
The Warrior sophomore completed a dominating weekend in the regional tournament by pinning Fye in 1:18 in the 113-pound finals for his first regional title on Saturday in the AHN Arena at Peters Township High School.
It was Bainey’s third pin of the tournament to go with a major decision.
“I wanted four falls,” Bainey said, “and I got three of them and the regional title.”
“I think he had a really good weekend,” his coach and dad Jason Bainey said. “Any time you come out of the Southwest Region and place in the top six, it’s an accomplishment. And to dominate the way he did with three-first period falls and an 8-0 major decision, I’m very proud of him.”
Bainey was the only Progressland champion, but Glendale’s Zeke Dubler (160) and Suds Dubler (172) put up battles against returning state champions before suffering respective one-point losses. Zeke dropped a 1-0 decision to Laurel’s Grant MacKay, and Suds followed with a 2-1 loss to Frazier’s Rune Lawrence.
Only one other area wrestler placed in the top six at their weight classes and qualified for this week’s PIAA Championships in Hershey. Glendale junior Britton Spangle finished sixth at 215.
Philipsburg-Osceola had two seventh-placers in senior Nick Coudriet (120) and Austin Foster (145) and an eighth-placer in sophomore Marcus Gable (132).
“I felt like wrestled pretty good on Saturday,” P-O coach Justin Fye said. “We got three guys in a position to be able to move on to Hershey. Unfortunately I just didn’t work out that way. I knew it was going to be tough for those three guys.”
Glendale sophomore George Campbell (132) also placed seventh. Moshannon Valley senior David Honan (215) took eighth.
“Honan was back and forth this weekend,” Mo Valley coach Thad Walstrom said. “He seemed to be a little off his usual attacks. I don’t think he wrestled as well as he did at districts. He hasn’t been there before, a little bit different element.”
P-O’s Luke Hughes (0-2, 152), Dom Shaw (0-2, 189), Chase Klinger (1-2, 285) also wrestled, as did West Branch’s Billy Bumbarger (1-2, 215) and Mo Valley’s NIko Smeal (1-2, 189).
Glendale finished seventh in the team standings with 70.5 points. Chestnut Ridge won the team title easily over Burgettstown, 197.5-118.
Bainey, who lost in the ultimate tiebreaker, 4-3, to Burrell’s Cooper Hornack in last year’s regional final, breezed to the finals an 8-0 major decision over Montour’s James Walzer.
In the finals, Bainey (37-1) took Fye down, hooked up a bar-arm and half nelson, muscled Fye to his back and decked him. It was the seventh regional title in West Branch’s history.
“I just stuck to my bread and butter,” Landon said. “Q (Quentin Wright) and my dad have been teaching me that for years now.
“Landon’s bar-and-a-half has been what he’s good at since he was 5 years old,” Coach Bainey said. “We made some adjustments this week at practice, really focused on avoiding the tie-up, getting that first double-leg takedown and getting to work on top. He stuck to the gameplan. I’m surprised by the fall, but not surprised with the way Landon wrestled.”
Bainey can now turn his focus toward Hershey, where he placed sixth at 106 last season.
“I’m excited,” Bainey said, “and I’m ready to see how it goes. Hopefully I’m in the finals again.”
Zeke Dubler (35-3) and MacKay (37-2) went scoreless in the first period. MacKay escaped in the second period and took the 1-0 lead into the third. MacKay rode Dubler the entire final period to repeat as regional champ.
“I think I wrestled solid,” Zeke said. “I can’t get ridden out for a whole period in the third. I definitely have to work on some things. I just need to make the positions count and be able to capitalize and score points on a guy like MacKay.”
The first time they wrestled, at the Fred Bell Tournament, MacKay won 6-0.
“This one was definitely a lot better,” Zeke said. “In the finals, I knew I was in for a tough one, but my mind was set on wrestling MacKay.”
Lawrence (33-3) took Suds Dubler (36-3) down in the first period, rode the entire second period and rode until Dubler escaped with about 5 seconds left. Dubler worked hard on the bottom while Lawrence was clamping down from the top.
Still, the close loss gave Dubler, who rolled into the finals with three pins, some confidence going into the state tournament.
““He’s really tough on top,” Suds said, “especially with that wrist ride he always has. It gives me a lot of confidence going 2-1 with the state champ. Not too much else you can ask for.”
Spangle (34-12) went 3-3 over two days with a pin, decision and forfeit to qualify. In his sixth-place bout, he dropped a 5-4 decision to Bedford’s Ceaton Hale.