ALTOONA — West Branch sophomore Landon Bainey made it two district titles in two years Saturday evening as he captured the 113-pound crown to cap a perfect weekend at the District 6 Class AA Wrestling Championships at Altoona Area High School Field House.
Unlike a year ago, though, Bainey won’t made the trip to the Southwest Regional Tournament alone as senior teammate Billy Bumbarger qualified as well with a sixth-place finish at 215 to make it out of districts for the first time in his career.
The Warriors almost pushed a third through as well, as junior Logan Folmar just missed the trip by one win. He wound up winning the seventh-place bout at 172 and is now the alternate to go should any of the Top 6 have to pull out of regionals prior to its start in two weeks at Peters Township HIgh School.
Bainey (33-1), the second seed at 113, reached the semifinals with a pair of first-period falls on Friday. He made it three such pins in three bouts on Saturday as he decked Central’s Tyler Biesinger, the fourth seed, in 1:37 in the semis.
That set up a finals showdown against top-seeded Lucas Fye (27-7) of Bald Eagle Area, and the Warrior used a huge second period to come away with a hard-fought 7-5 victory.
The pair wrestled a scoreless first period before Bainey chose bottom in the second. The Warrior had to work to get out, and finally did so with 45 seconds left in the period. However, Fye quickly got in deep on Bainey and scored a takedown to go up 2-1.
Bainey worked free for an escape with 26 seconds on the clock to even things. Just when it looked like the bout would go the third knotted at 2-2, Bainey took Fye down to his back for a huge five-point move in the final eight seconds to take a 7-2 lead after two periods.
Fye chose bottom in the third and capitalized on the scoring opportunity when he reversed the Warrior with 1:15 to go to make it 7-4. Fye couldn’t turn Bainey, though, as as the Warrior did a nice job hand fighting with Fye from the bottom position.
Bainey was called for stalling twice in the final 24 seconds, giving Fye a point, but the Warrior came away with the two-point win.
“He’s having a pretty good season, and we knew the finals was going to be a tough matchup,” said West Branch coach Jason Bainey of his sophomore son. “Lucas (Fye) is a great kid and trains at my club with us, so him and Landon are like best buddies and do a lot together.
“Lucas is a scrapper, and Landon stayed focused and hit a nice five-point move and almost got the fall. But, there in the third we tried to get some more back points and got greedy and got ourselves reversed but held on for the win. That was a good win for him and proud of him for getting that second title.”
Bumbarger (21-15), the 9th seed at 215, went 1-1 on Friday with that loss being a close 4-2 decision in the quarterfinals to Forest Hills’ Kirk Bearjar, the top seed who went on to win the title.
The Warrior came back Saturday and punched his ticket to regionals with a pair of victories in the consolation bracket.
He opened the day by pinning Penns Valley’s Kollin Brungart in 4:23 while holding a 2-1 advantage, then bested Bald Eagle Area’s Matthew Knepp, 4-2 in overtime, in the winner-take-all “blood round.” Bumbarger recorded a takedown with 33 seconds left in OT to get the win against the fifth-seeded Knepp.
Bumbarger was then pinned in the consy semifinals by Moshannon Valley’s David Honan (No. 3 seed) in 1:59 before being pinned again in the fifth-place bout by fourth-seeded Ben Carolus of Juniata Valley in 2:57.
“Getting Billy through was the icing on the cake,” said Bainey. “I think Landon is more excited for Billy than he is himself. We talked Billy into wrestling in ninth grade, and he and Landon are good buddies.
“We told him to go out and wrestle like a heavyweight, and you can advance. he kept working and had a really good weekend and lost to the champ 4-2 in the semis. I’m super proud of him for getting to regionals.”
As for Folmar, he entered the weekend as the No. 6 seed at 172. He went 1-1 on Friday and returned Saturday needing a pair of wins in the consy bracket to guarantee himself a trip to regionals with a Top 6 finish.
He notched the first of those wins with a tight 4-3 victory against Penn Cambria’s Jon Wolford. He got the winning point on a second stall call on Wolford with 27 seconds remaining.
Folmar was then pinned by Forest Hills’ Tye Templeton (7th seed) in 1:28 in the blood round. The loss dropped Folmar into the seventh-place bout where he received a medical forfeit from Central Cambria’s Jon Hajzus, who was injured in his previous bout.
“With Logan we were thinking about going down to 160 or up to 189, because 172 was hands down the toughest weight here,” said Bainey. “I feel for Logan because he has really been putting the work and time in. But, he finished seventh and we’ll keep working and practicing, and hope maybe to get the call that he gets to go.”
West Branch had three other wrestlers make it to Day 2, but Hunter Schnarrs (132), Aaron Myers (145) and John Myers (152) all lost their opening bouts Saturday and were eliminated.