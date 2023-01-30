ALLPORT – West Branch’s Landon Bainey didn’t expect a title at the 42-team Ultimate Warrior Tournament to come easy.
It certainly wasn’t for the Warriors’ junior in his own gym, but he got the job done on Saturday.
After getting to the 114-pound finals with a 2-0 win over United’s Josef Garshnick in the semifinals, Bainey got late nearfall points against Sullivan County’s Colton Wade to win, 2-1, in the finals for his first Ultimate Warrior title.
“It was a tough match,” Bainey said of the finals. “I didn’t really hear of him much before, or knew what he did until this tournament. I definitely wanted to score more points and couldn’t get to my offense much. He stayed away from me, stayed down on one knee, but I still found a way to come out on top.”
Three other Progressland wrestlers placed in the top seven. Philipsburg-Osceola’s Marcus Gable (152) finished third, while teammate Caleb Hummel (107) placed seventh. Moshannon Valley’s Tyler Lobb (215) placed sixth.
“I thought our guys wrestled really well,” P-O coach Justin Fye said. “This is a really tough tournament. Some of our guys got good competition to kind of see where we’re at.”
Bainey, who is now 32-1 with 24 pins this season and 95-11 in his career, went 5-0 in the tournament. He recorded three first-period pins on Friday to get to the semifinals.
After scoreless first period against Wade (27-3), a sophomore who won a Northeast Regional title as a freshman, Bainey took the bottom position for the second period.
Wade instantly threw legs in and was very tough from the top position, riding Bainey for the entire second period.
“He’s super tough with legs,” West Branch coach Jason Bainey said. “Landon usually doesn’t get ridden out. He threw legs in three or four times, so that’s something we have to work on. We can’t let that happen.”
“I’ve got to work on that,” Bainey said. “It’s the third time I got ridden out with legs this year.”
Wade received a point in the third when Bainey was called for interlocking.
“That was a very questionable interlocking call that put us behind the eight ball,” Jason Bainey said.
Bainey was also riding tough, and he finally broke through by tilting Wade for two nearfall points with 30 seconds left.
“As soon as I got his arm underneath, I knew I was getting my tilt,” he said. “I was hoping to get a five count for three back (points), but I only got a three count for two back.”
In the final 20 seconds, the wrestlers got involved in an intense flurry, with Wade nearly getting a reversal, but Bainey held him off as time expired.
“Landon is tough on top, so he took the chance on turning him,” Jason Bainey said. “Landon did turn him, and then he hung on in a crazy flurry.
“Kudos to Landon. It was a big win. It wasn’t our best weekend of wrestling, but that’s why we have this tough of a tournament this close to the postseason. We can gear up for the end of the year.”
Gable (25-7) went 7-1 over two days with two pins, four decisions, including two overtime victories, and a forfeit win. The Mountie junior defeated Central York’s Carter Davis, 5-3, in the third-place bout.
“Every kid he wrestled was pretty good this weekend,” Fye said. “Some of the guys you’re going to see at states. Marcus had to win six in a row to come back and get third. He ended with a great win. The kid from Central York is really good.”
Lobb (24-8) posted a 3-3 record with a pin and two decisions. Lobb dropped a 3-0 decision to Peters Township’s Zack Stromock in the fifth-place bout.
Hummel (25-5) went 4-2, including a 2-0 win over Wilson Area’s Santino Micci in the seventh-place bout.
Both P-O and West Branch will wrestle in the first round of the District 6 Duals on Tuesday at different locations.
Eighth-seeded P-O (11-7) wrestles ninth-seeded Juniata at 5:30 p.m. at Penns Valley. The winner gets the top-seeded Rams in the following match. The Warriors (11-5), seeded 10th, wrestle seventh-seeded Bellefonte at Huntingdon. The winner faces the second-seeded Bearcats.
Mo Valley wrestles Glendale at home on Tuesday in its final regular season dual meet.
Team Standings
(1) Central Mountain 174.0, (2) Mifflin County 152.5, (3) Central York 134.5, (4) United 123.5, (5) Reynolds 122.5, (6) Tyrone 112.0, (7) Bentworth 107.5, (8) Canton 102.0, (9) Bald Eagle Area 92.5, (10) Hickory 90.0, (11) Brockway 83.5, (12) Southern Columbia 82.5, (13) Peters Township 78.0, (14) Port Allegany 76.0, (15) Midd-West 74.0, (16) Towanda 72.0, (17) Altoona 65.5, (18) Wyalusing 65.0, (19) Muncy 62.0, (20) Johnsonburg 59.5, (21) Armstrong 56.5, (21) Sullivan County 56.5, (23) Mount Union 56.0, (24) Indiana 50.0, (24) Philipsburg-Osceola 50.0, (26) West Branch 49.0, (27) Marion Center 46.5, (28) Clarion 45.0, (29) Pen Argyl 43.5, (30) River Valley 41.0, (31) Bradford 32.0, (32) Claysburg-Kimmel 31.0, (33) Wilson Area 29.0, (34) Juniata 28.0, (35) Juniata Valley 21.0, (36) Hollidaysburg 14.0, (37) Moshannon Valley 13.0, (38) Bellwood Antis 12.0, (38) Westmont Hilltop 12.0, (40) Richland 11.0, (41) Lake Lehman 9.0, (42) Oswayo Valley 8.0
Championship Finals
107 –Braiden Weaver (Altoona) dec. Brody Bishop (Hickory), 1-0
114 –Landon Bainey (West Branch) dec. Colton Wade (Sullivan County), 2-1
121 –Hunter Johnson (Mifflin County) dec. Logan Rumberger (Tyrone), 8-1
127 –Chris Vargo (Bentworth) pinned Coen Bainey (Bald Eagle Area), 3:50
133 –Luke Simcox (Central Mountain) dec. Scott Johnson (Muncy), 5-1
139 –Dalton Perry (Central Mountain) won by forfeit over Conner Heckman (Midd-West)
145 –Griffin Walizer (Central Mountain) dec. Wyatt Dillon (Central York), 6-4 SV
152 –Luke Sipes (Altoona) pinned Parker Kearns (Mifflin County), 6:59
160 –Deakon Schaeffer (Mifflin County) dec. Vito Gentile (Reynolds), 5-3
172 –Jalen Wagner (Reynolds) dec. Macon Myers (Central York), 8-5
189 –Seth Stewart (Brockway) dec. Vitali Daniels (Bentworth), 7-4
215 –Connor Jacobs (Armstrong) pinned Micheal Davis (Canton), 4:39
285 –Carson Neely (Port Allegany) dec. Braden Ewing (Tyrone), 3-1 SV
Moshannon Valley Resuts
Championship Round 2
114 –Cole Patrick (Wyalusing) pinned Roman Faulds, 4:57
133 –Michael Monty (United) pinned Lucas Yarger, 1:54
285 –Connor Williams dec. William Colton (Canton), 1-0
Consolation Round 2
133 –Ben Luketich (Bentworth) pinned Lucas Yarger, 3:17
Championship Round 3
107 –Braiden Weaver (Altoona) pinned Autumn Shoff, 4:12
215 –Tyler Lobb pinned Connor Ward (Westmont Hilltop), 3:38
285 –Alex Rusilko (Bentworth) pinned Connor Williams, 3:30
Consolation Round 3
107 –Collin Bauman (Central Mountain) pinned Autumn Shoff, 2:45
114 –Styers Oden (Mifflin County) pinned Roman Faulds, 0:54
285 –Jonah McCoy (Westmont Hilltop) dec. Connor Williams, 3-1
Championship Quarterfinals
215 –Giovanni Tarentella (Central Mountain) dec. Tyler Lobb, 3-1
Consolation Round 5
215 –Tyler Lobb dec. Caleb McKinney (Tyrone), 7-4
Consolation Round 6
215 –Tyler Lobb dec. Griffin Prebish (Indiana), 2-1
Consolation Semifinals
215 –Miska Young (Port Allegany) dec. Tyler Lobb, 6-0
Fifth Place
215 –Zack Stromock (Peters Township) dec. Tyler Lobb, 3-0
Philipsburg-Osceola results
Championship Round 2
107 –Harris Keares (Central York) won by tech. fall over Ace Foster, 18-3 4:37
107 –Caleb Hummel pinned Blayke Lacey (Pen Argyl), 0:28
114 –Josef Garshnick (United) pinned Sam McDonald, 1:23
127 –Aric Learn (Armstrong) dec. Hunter Kephart, 7-1
133 –Ben Gustkey dec. David Ferguson (Hickory), 3-1
139 –Nate Fleck dec. Alex Surovec (Bald Eagle Area), 7-0
145 –Ian Phillips pinned Liam Slicker (Hickory), 1:47
145 –Avery Bittler (Johnsonburg) pinned Haydn Kephart, 0:55
152 –Marcus Gable pinned James Mitkowski (Lake Lehman), 5:38
160 –Nuallan King (Pen Argyl) dec. Matthew Rowles, 8-3
189 –Rocco Serafini (Central Mountain) pinned Andrew Hensal, 2:36
Consolation Round 2
127 –Phil McCormick (Muncy) dec. Hunter Kephart, 3-1
145 –Chase Geurin (Towanda) maj. dec. Haydn Kephart, 12-3
160 –Kyle Setler (Central York) dec. Matthew Rowles, 11-4
Championship Round 3
107 –Caleb Hummel dec. Griffin Tinsman (Marion Center), 7-5
133 –Blake Aumiller (Mifflin County) pinned Ben Gustkey, 2:23
139 –Lukas Walk (Tyrone) dec. Nate Fleck, 3-2
145 –Wyatt Dillon (Central York) pinned Ian Phillips, 0:25
152 –Kaden Barnhart (River Valley) dec. Marcus Gable, 5-4
Consolation Round 3
107 –Lexi Schechterly (Lake Lehman) dec. Ace Foster, 6-0
114 –Sam McDonald maj. dec. Jaggar Pardoe (Central Mountain), 11-1
133 –Max Formaini (Armstrong) dec. Ben Gustkey, 11-5
139 –Nate Fleck maj. dec. Easton Robertson (Richland), 14-1
145 –Tristan Minnich (Wilson Area) pinned Ian Phillips, 3:46
152 –Marcus Gable pinned Aiden Miller (Towanda), 0:37
189 –Josh Ryan (Lake Lehman) dec. Andrew Hensal, 6-4
Championship Quarterfinals
107 –Mason Beatty (Mount Union) dec. Caleb Hummel, 8-6
Consolation Round 4
114 –Sam McDonald pinned Tyler Boyle (Hickory), 3:55
139 –Colby Seiler (Mifflin County) maj. dec. Nate Fleck, 10-1
152 –Marcus Gable dec. Will Turner (Indiana), 7-6
Consolation Round 5
107 –Caleb Hummel maj. dec. Harris Keares (Central York), 11-0
114 –Waylon Waite (Reynolds) maj. dec. Sam McDonald, 8-0
152 –Marcus Gable dec. Jeffre Pifer (Bald Eagle Area), 3-1 SV
Consolation Round 6
107 –Gage Swank (Muncy) dec. Caleb Hummel, 5-3 SV
152 –Marcus Gable dec. Mason Gourley (Clarion), 2-1 TB2
Consolation Semifinals
152 –Marcus Gable won by forfeit over Kaden Dennis (Johnsonburg)
Seventh Place
107 –Caleb Hummel dec. Santino Micci (Wilson Area), 2-0
Third Place
152 –Marcus Gable dec. Carter Davis (Central York), 5-3
West Branch results
Championship Round 2
107 –Braiden Weaver (Altoona) pinned Bryce English, 1:13
114 –Landon Bainey pinned Wyatt Stranger (Towanda), 1:23
121 –Gideon Bracken (United) pinned Jake Mann, 1:08
121 –Kaleb Sallurday pinned Grayson Aaron (Clarion), 0:39
139 –Noah Pisarik (United) dec. Hunter Schnarrs, 1-0
145 –Noah Schratz (Peters Township) pinned Aaron Myers, 2:57
172 –Logan Folmar pinned Rocky Floch (Reynolds), 1:30
189 –Jude Bremigen (Southern Columbia) pinned Tyler Biggans, 2:47
215 –Connor Ward (Westmont Hilltop) pinned Tyler Wilson, 1:18
285 –Brad Miller (River Valley) dec. Scott Smeal, 8-1
Consolation Round 2
139 –Ryland Sakers (Canton) dec. Hunter Schnarrs, 8-3
189 –Tyler Biggans pinned Zack Dick (Juniata Valley), 1:02
285 –Scott Smeal pinned Landon Knisley (Claysburg-Kimmel), 4:15
Championship Round 3
114 –Landon Bainey pinned Miles Weber (Tyrone), 1:04
121 –Kaleb Sallurday dec. A.J. Chilcote (Mount Union), 13-7
172 –Logan Folmar pinned Jacob Weaver (Central Mountain), 1:46
Consolation Round 3
107 –Gage Park (Brockway) dec. Bryce English, 6-4
121 –Jake Mann pinned Antonio Magagnotti (Armstrong), 3:58
145 –David Ray (Westmont Hilltop) dec. Aaron Myers, 7-2
189 –Gian Greggo (Pen Argyl) pinned Tyler Biggans, 2:49
215 –Griffin Prebish (Indiana) pinned Tyler Wilson, 3:34
285 –Levi Marks (Mifflin County) pinned Scott Smeal, 4:59
Championship Quarterfinals
114 –Landon Bainey pinned Waylon Waite (Reynolds), 1:02
121 –Carter Putt (Indiana) dec. Kaleb Sallurday, 6-2
172 –Macon Myers (Central York) pinned Logan Folmar, 5:43
Consolation Round 4
121 –Jake Mann dec. John Radnor (Peters Township), 7-6
Consolation Round 5
121 –Cohen Landis (Canton) dec. Kaleb Sallurday, 8-6 TB2
121 –Dylan O’Brien (Hickory) pinned Jake Mann, 4:27
172 –Issac Basa (Marion Center) dec. Logan Folmar, 7-5 TB2
Championship Semifinals
114 –Landon Bainey dec. Josef Garshnick (United), 2-0