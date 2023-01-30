Clearfield, PA (16830)

Today

Areas of patchy fog early. Mainly cloudy with a mixture of rain and snow showers developing in the afternoon. High 41F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low 22F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%.