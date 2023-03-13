HERSHEY — Oh so close.
That proved to be the storyline for West Branch junior Landon Bainey, whose quest to become the school’s first underclassmen state champion came up just a little short Saturday afternoon as the Warrior had to settle for silver at the PIAA Class AA Wrestling Championships.
Bainey, who left Hershey feeling a little disappointed a year ago despite capturing his second sixth-place medal in two years, put together a great weekend in Hershey to land in the finals and put himself in position to win gold.
And by doing so, Bainey (45-2) set up a dream matchup for wrestling “experts” against Notre Dame-Green Pond Ayden Smith as the two entered the finals showdown ranked No. 1 and 2, respectively, in the state by papowerwrestling.com. Smith also is a three-time medalist who placed third and fourth each of the last two years.
Bainey, who went 3-1 on the weekend, just couldn’t get any offense going against Smith, who grabbed control of the bout with a takedown just past the midway point of the first period. The Crusader then rode out Bainey.
Smith added to his lead with an escape at the 1:12 mark of the second period to make it 3-0 but was hit for stalling shortly thereafter. That would help make things interesting a period later.
Bainey finally got on the scoreboard when he escaped 14 seconds into the third, then went hard after Smith on his feet. Bainey couldn’t get in deep on the Crusader, but his work was rewarded by the referee who hit Smith with stalling twice in a 5-second span to promptly tie the match at 3-3 with 45 seconds remaining.
Having new life and a chance to snatch a win from the jaws of defeat, Bainey perhaps got a little too excited and went for the win in the final 20 seconds. However, Smith fought off that shot attempt and got the two himself with 14 ticks left.
Bainey worked free for a late escape, but it was Smith who pulled out a tight 5-4 victory to capture his first title in a bout that saw five of the nine combined points scored in the final 50 seconds.
“Yeah, it feels good,” said Bainey of finishing second.
“Definitely there in the semifinals, everybody was pretty nervous, but I was going out like it was just another match. Once I got the win, I was really excited because I was like, no more having to worry about what (medal) I’m going for and how much fighting I need to do. The last two years I fell short there in the semis and slid, and it was nice this year to get into the finals and punch my ticket early.
“He (Smith) knew what I was going to do (in the finals), and he didn’t shoot at all on me. I had a bunch of shots and every time I was snapping he was backing up and running away. It definitely made it hard. That last minute, 30 seconds in the third period, I tried to get a shot and shot too far and he just snapped me down and shot behind me. So, I just came up short.
“In the moment, I just kind of got caught up and wasn’t like okay, go to overtime. I just kept going after it and made a mistake, and it cost me the match. But, I still have next year.”
By capturing a silver medal, Bainey put himself in the discussion with some of the greats of the West Branch program — even if he didn’t realize it in the moment at the Giant Center.
He became only the seventh Warrior to ever reach a state final and just the second to do so as an underclassman.
The other is Buzzy Maines, who settled for silver at 220 his junior year in 2014 before ending his career with a state title as a senior. Bainey hopes he follows that same path.
Maines is one of five Warrior state champions along with Jerry White (155, 1973), Rob English (125, 1997), Justin Owens (111, 1998) and Jared Ricotta (160, 2003). Donny Clark was a silver medalist at 130 as a senior in 2006.
Bainey also became just the fourth Warrior to collect three PIAA medals in a career, joining English (1995-96), Ricotta (2001-03) and Derek Yingling 2017-19). English was fifth and sixth as sophomore and junior, while Ricotta was fourth the two years prior to winning his title. Yingling was eighth as a sophomore before improving to sixth and fifth over his last two seasons.
“It’s just an accomplishment to make it down here, and he got medals the last two years,” said West Branch coach Jason Bainey, who also is Landon’s father. “He’s been ranked in the top two in the state all year, so that was definitely the goal to be in the finals and give ourselves a shot.
“We knew he (Smith) had a good shrug or throw by, and we knew that would be coming. We sort of fell for that early and out ourselves behind the 8-Ball early. But, then you could see Landon was building his confidence up and went after him and got the stall calls to tie it up. I think the momentum was so much in his favor right there, he just got a little overextended on his shot and gave that takedown up there (at end).
“To get get second in the state of Pennsylvania is an accomplishment, but the ultimate goal when you come down here is to win and that’s what it is for Landon, me and our coaching staff. Hopefully it will just keep him hungry for next year.
“We knew this weight class was deep. If you look, Landon has beat all five kids who took fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth this year alone. The pressure was off when he won last night to be in the finals, and he could just go wrestle. I’m so proud of him. He had a long season with the weight cut and to go out there and give it your all. It was a great season.”
Bainey, whose 45 wins is a program single-season record, is now 108-12 after three seasons and within striking distance of the program’s all-time wins record. That mark is held by Maines (143-24). Should Bainey make it to Hershey as a senior, he would become the program’s first four-time state qualifier. Maines had held the single-season record at 42-0 the year he won his gold medal.