ALLPORT — The Curwensville wrestling team won seven of the 11 contested bouts in Wednesday’s dual meet against West Branch, but the Warriors got a pair of crucial forfeits and fought off their backs in three different bouts to come away with a 36-34 victory.
Both teams picked up four pins, with Logan Bainey (114), Hunter Schnarrs (139), Aaron Myers (152) and Tyler Biggans (189) securing falls for the Warriors, while Nik Fegert (139), Alex Murawski (152), Chase Irwin (215) and Trenton Guiher (285) did the same for the Tide.
But forfeit wins for West Branch at 107 (Bryce English) and 133 (Drake Taylor) put Curwensville behind the 8-ball and the Warriors held two Tide wins to decisions and a third to a major to make the pendulum swing in their favor.
“There were a few matches that we weren’t planning on losing,” West Branch head coach Jason Bainey said. “It was a game of ifs. But it was good for the crowd. “We had a lot of people here.”
The match started at 189 where Curwensville bumped regular 172-pounder Jarett Anderson up to face Biggans, who threw a headlock early in the first period and eventually secured the pin at 56 seconds.
The Tide, who bumped up kids six times continued to do so over the next two weight classes as Irwin moved from 189 to 215 and Guiher went from 215 to 285 to pick up falls for the Tide.
“We tried to get all the kids matches,” Swatsworth said. “We try to get everyone in the lineup when we can. And I tell them all the time, I won’t bump you and feed you to the wolves. And I thought they all did a good job tonight. We just came up short.”
Irwin built a 5-0 lead before using a bar and a half to pin Tyler Wilson at 3:35.
Guiher led just 1-0 after two on the strength of a second-period escape, but was able to turn Warrior heavyweight Scott Smeal, who chose down to start the third, and pin him with a half at 4:35.
“We got caught there at heavyweight,” Bainey said. “That’s a 1-0 match. I got talked in to taking down there. I should have never let that happen.”
The Golden Tide chose to move 107-pounder Austin Gilliland up to 114 to face Landon Bainey, giving English the forfeit win.
Bainey then scored three takedowns before pinning Gilliland in 1:10.
West Branch led 18-12 at that point, but Curwensville won the next two by regular decision to knot the score at 18.
In hindsight, Coach Bainey says he could have done things a little differently there and perhaps the match wouldn’t have come down to the wire.
“We found a way, but I had us winning that match by 12 or 18,” Bainey said. “We won the flip and we did what we needed to do at 107. But I could have come out of that with a totally different scenario.
“I could have won the flip and forced them to send (Gilliland) out at 107. Bryce pinned him at ICCs. And then bump Brielle (Bainey) up to get the forfeit at 114 and send Landon out at 121 to get a pin. But I wanted to go straight up at them and just get our guys the matchups. It’s nice to win the team match, but at the end of the day I want my guys to be prepared for the end of the year. And it almost backfired on us.”
Golden Tide 121-pounder Brady used a big move in the first to build a 5-0 lead on Warrior Jake Mann, who was able to fight off his back despite being in a precarious position for much of the first period.
Brady sandwiched two escapes around a Mann takedown in the second to take a 7-2 lead to the final period. There, Mann chose down and did not allow Brady to turn him to hold the bout to a decision.
At 127, the Golden Tide again hit a big first-period move when Dylan Deluccia came up on the right end of a scramble with Kaleb Sallurday and locked in a cradle on the Warrior senior. But Sallurday fought out of it and scored a reversal to make it 5-2.
After a scoreless second, Deluccia chose top to start the third and again was able to lock in a cradle. But Sallurday was able to bridge for much of the period and eventually worked back to his base to hold Deluccia to an 8-2 decision.
“We needed to get some bonus points in a couple matches there,” Swatsworth said. “But the kids fought tonight. We just came up a little bit short.”
Taylor followed with a forfeit win as the Tide were without 133-pounder Ryder Kuklinskie due to injury.
“One of our hammers was out at 33 and that’s the difference in the match,” Curwensville head coach Dean Swatsworth said. “I’m hoping we have him back by the end of the year.
“There were multiple situations in the match that if we get a pin or don’t get pinned or don’t give up a forfeit, we win this match. We did beat them head-to-head, but its’ tough when you give up 12 points on forfeits.”
Curwensville tied the dual at 139 when Fegert took a 4-1 lead on Reed Yingling, hooked up an inside cradle and notched the fall at 1:34.
West Branch regained the lead at 145 as Schnarrs scored an opening takedown against Curwensville’s Trenton Clyde and spent much of the first period trying to turn him. Schnarrs was able to get the job done seconds before the buzzer sounded, recording the fall at 1:54.
Myers followed with a pin of Tide 152-pounder J.D Strong, hitting a quick single and hooking up a cradle for the fall in 28 seconds.
With West Branch ahead 36-24, the Golden Tide bumped their other 152-pounder Alex Murawski up to 160 to face Carter Yingling.
Murawski notched a first-period takedown and a second-period reversal to take a 4-0 lead to the third. He was able to record another takedown of Yingling, who chose neutral, before working to turn him for the fall at 5:14 with a bar and a half.
“That’s a match there where we rolled over and got pinned with 30-40 seconds left. We need to find a way to dig deep and fight,” Bainey said. “But kudos to their guys. They got some big falls.’
That set up the final bout at 172 where the Tide once again bumped up in class, sending regular 160-pounder Logan Aughenbaugh out to face Logan Folmar.
The Tide junior quickly scored a takedown, but was unable to turn Folmar, who was hit with a stall late in the period.
Folmar chose neutral to start the second and Aughenbaugh recorded another takedown and scored two sets of back points to go up 8-0. He also scored another point on Folmar’s second stall warning.
Aughenbaugh took top to begin the third and was awarded points again on two more stalls to take a 12-0 lead, which was the eventual final score. But Folmar stayed off his back and the Warriors closed out the dual victory.
“I know Logan had a goal there to not get pinned, but you have to find a way to dig deep and not lay around there,” Bainey said. “But again I could have done things differently with the flip. But it was a good dual meet.”
West Branch improved to 9-5, while Curwensville slipped to 6-6.
Both teams are back in action Saturday.
The Warriors host Central Cambria, while the Golden Tide travels to the Clearfield Bison Duals.
West Branch 36,
Curwensville 34
189—Tyler Biggans, WB, pinned Jarett Anderson, C, 0:56. (6-0).
215—Chase Irwin, C, pinned Tyler Wilson, WB, 3:35. (6-6).
285—Trenton Guiher, C, pinned Scott Smeal ,WB, 4:35. (6-12.
107—Bryce English, WB, won by forfeit. (12-12).
114—Landon Bainey, WB, pinned Austin Gilliland, C, 1:10. (18-12).
121—Damian Brady, C, dec. Jake Mann, WB, 7-2. (18-15).
127—Dylan Deluccia, C, dec. Kaleb Sallurday, WB, 8-2. (18-18).
133—Drake Taylor, WB, won by forfeit. (24-18).
139—Nik Fegert, C, pinned Reed Yingling, WB, 1:34. (24-24).
145—Hunter Schnarrs, WB, pinned Trenton Clyde, C, 1:54. (30-24).
152—Aaron Myers, WB, pinned J.D. Strong, C, 0:28. (36-24).
160—Alex Murawski, C, pinned Carter Yingling, WB, 5:14. (36-30).
172—Logan Aughenbaugh, C, maj. dec. Logan Folmar, WB, 12-0. (36-34).