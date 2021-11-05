PHILIPSBURG — The West Branch girls soccer team played in the District 6 Class A championship for the fifth year in a row on a cold Thursday night at Philipsburg-Osceola’s Mountaineer Stadium.
And for the third year in a row, the Lady Warriors took home the championship trophy.
Undefeated and top-seeded West Branch pulled off the three-peat by beating second-seeded Bishop Guilfoyle, 3-2, for the second year in a row in the district title game.
After a pressure-packed second half, the Lady Warriors hugged and jumped into each other’s arms when the final second ticked off the clock.
“It feels great. I’m very proud of ourselves,” said West Branch senior Lauren Timblin, who scored a first-half goal. “I think we played really good as a team. It’s definitely a milestone.”
How does this district title compare to the other two?
“Our first year, my sophomore year, we were all told it was going to be a rebuild year,” Timblin said, “and we weren’t going to do well. It was a big accomplishment for us to come out and win districts because we lost a ton of seniors. Last year, it was difficult for us because two of our players (Sarah and Hannah Betts) lost their mom (Sue). She was a big fan of us.
“This year, we had to put Katlyn (Folmar) in goal, so shoutout to Katlyn because she did awesome this year. We were missing Trinity (Prestash) and Sarah (Betts). This is awesome. I definitely didn’t think it would happen three times.”
“We’re getting a little tired of it, to be honest,” BG coach Joe DeLeo said. “That’s a good team. We’ve exceeded expectations. I wouldn’t have originally thought we would have made this game, so we were happy with it. Once we were here, we had a lot of opportunities. Things could have gone either way. Sometimes it doesn’t work out for you.”
The Lady Marauders (12-7-1) scored the first goal at the 31:50 on a Lainey Farabaugh breakaway goal – her 45th goal of the season. That BG had a lead was big news.
“It was the first time this year we were down,” West Branch coach Angie Fenush said. “We knew they had it in them, but we didn’t know if they knew they had it in them. I think it showed their resiliency. They relied on each other, and you can’t ask for more.”
But the Lady Warriors responded as Jenna Mertz scored the first of her two goals with 24:35 left in the first half. Timblin followed by slipping the ball into the net with 12:45 left to give her team a 2-1 lead, which held up the rest of the half.
“My heart stopped,” Timblin said. “I wasn’t sure if it was going to roll in or what because it hit off the post, and it rolled so slow. And then it went in, and it was the best feeling ever.”
The Lady Warriors spent most of the second half fending off BG attacks. A Farabaugh shot on goal clanked off the top of the net at the 33:10 mark.
West Branch got an opportunity when Olivia Straka’s kick was stopped. BG goalkeeper Finley Steinbugl had eight saves.
Folmar caught a head-high kick from Mallory Dolansky with 27 minutes left.
“It was definitely eye opening,” Timblin said of the BG pressure. “We had to step it up. It was very nerve wracking because they were pressuring us hard, and I think it kind of set us offguard at first. I think we definitely handled it very well, and came out of it with a win.”
“BG is a great team,” Fenush said. “Lainey Farabaugh and Dolansky are so fast. They pressured us so much. They were excellent, but once again our defense withstood the test and did a great job.”
BG nearly tied the game late when the ball slipped behind Folmar, who was up in the box. But Madison Kephart booted the ball away right before it reached the net.
“Madison’s job isn’t easy back there being the last girl standing,” Fenush said. “She knows her team is going to pick her up. She was a hero.”
The Lady Warrior contingent exhaled.
“My heart stopped several times during that game,” Fenush said laughing.
The Lady Warriors got some breathing room when Mertz scored on a corner kick from Mariah Hayles with 4:13 left.
“It was an awesome corner from Mariah,” Fenush said. “Mariah put it right on the spot, and Jenna just happened to be in the right spot at the right time. That’s the team just knowing each other and trusting each other to be where they’re supposed to be.”
But the good feelings didn’t last long as Farabaugh responded by scoring 18 seconds later.
That was the last BG threat. The game ended with the Lady Warriors keeping the ball on BG’s side of the field.
The win preserved the undefeated record for the Lady Warriors, who are now 20-0-1. Staying undefeated would seem to carry its own pressure.
“As coaches, we don’t think about it,” Fenush said. “I’m not sure what the players are doing. At this point, records don’t mean a thing.”
West Branch will now get ready to play its first state playoff game on Tuesday against District 9 champion Brockway at a site and time to be announced. BG’s season is done.
“We’re going to enjoy this win tonight, and then we’ll think about it tomorrow,” Fenush said. “I’d like to thank the fans, especially the loud and proud student section.”
West Branch 3,
Bishop Guilfoyle 2
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Farabaugh, BG, 31:50.
2. Mertz, WB, 24:35.
3. Timblin, WB, 12:45.
Second Half
4. Mertz, WB, (Hayles), 4:13.
5. Farabaugh, BG, 3:55.