ORLANDO — The West Branch volleyball team won the 2023 KSA Volleyball Fall Classic’s Red Bracket on Saturday at the Game Point Events Center in Orlando, Florida.
“It was a great experience both educationally and athletically,” said Lady Warriors head coach Terry Trude. “It was really great to see how different teams from across the country played.
“The girls really stepped up. You never know how you are going to play on a national level. They really competed. It was a great experience and it really tested us. We needed that to see where we can continue to improve.”
The Lady Warriors, which won their pool with an undefeated record on Friday, was the top seed for the bracket.
West Branch upended Scarsdale, N.Y. 26-24 and 25-21 in the quarterfinals, setting up a semifinals rematch with Somers, N.Y., a team they defeated in pool play. The Lady Warriors advanced to the finals with a 26-24, 25-21 victory.
West Branch faced off against Livingston Academy from Tennessee in the finals.
The Lady Warriors won the first set 25-14, before dropping the second set 25-21.
West Branch rallied to win the tiebreaker 15-12 to take the title.
Brooklyn Myers tallied 96 assists and 32 digs, while Marley Croyle added 45 digs and 42 kills.
Katrina Cowder had 48 kills and three blocks, while Shianna Hoover had 51 digs.
Kyla Kephart added 36 assists, while Makiya Mack netted 23 kills and four blocks.
Allie Shingledecker tallied 21 digs, while Bella Koleno put down 20 kills.
Brielle Bainey had 10 digs, while Haley Woodling netted seven kills and three blocks.
West Branch improved to 7-0 on the season. The Lady Warriors host Juniata Valley.