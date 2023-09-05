The West Branch volleyball team won the 2023 KSA Volleyball Fall Classic’s Red Bracket on Saturday afternoon in Orlando, FL. The Lady Warriors defeated the Livingston Academy out of Tennessee in three sets. In front, from left, are Kyla Kephart, Brielle Bainey, Shianna Hoover, Allison Shingledecker and Hannah Ishler. In back are head coach Terry Trude, Makiya Mack, Haley Woodling, Bella Koleno, Katrina Cowder, Marley Croyle, Brooklyn Myers and assistant coach Mollie Neidrick.