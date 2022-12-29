ALLPORT — After losing the lead late to Bald Eagle Area in last year’s West Branch Holiday Tournament, the host Lady Warriors were not about to let a repeat happen in Thursday’s championship.
West Branch put it into overdrive in the second half, going up by as many as 18 before taking the 39-28 victory.
“The difference between this year and last year is we have that depth,” said Lady Warriors head coach Justin Koleno. “We weren’t dragging in the fourth quarter. Kudos to Bald Eagle. They put good pressure defense on you the whole game.
“Last year, they kind of ran the wheels off of us. This year, we had enough depth on the bench that we had some fresh legs in the fourth.”
West Branch trailed 7-4 after the first quarter thanks to seven points from the Lady Eagles’ Abby Hoover.
But the Lady Warriors got two big threes from Erin Godin in the second quarter that helped swing the momentum and give the hosts a 14-10 lead at the half.
“Erin is so efficient in the way she plays,” Koleno said. “She usually takes three shots and makes two of them. She did pretty much that same thing tonight. She took four shots and made three.
“It’s so cliche, but she is a glue player. On both sides of the ball, she knows every position and every playset. She’s a great leader on the team.”
The third quarter was all West Branch, as it outscored BEA 12-2 in the frame.
Jenna Mertz had four points for the Lady Warriors, while the team went 8-for-8 from the free throw line. Katrina Cowder had four of those, while Godin and Emmie Parks each had two.
The Lady Eagles’ lone basket came from Sybil Thompson on a breakaway heave after a turnover.
West Branch did a great job on defense after the first quarter, holding Hoover to just five more points in the game.
Both Parks and Cowder played well under the hoop with Cowder netting nine blocks on the night.
“I was impressed with the way the girls played in the first game,” said Koleno. “And then we came out in the beginning of the second half tonight and took control of the game.
“We got it done in the post really. I was impressed with Katrina the whole way through. Offensively, she struggled to find the bottom of the basket at the beginning, but she kept plugging away and got hers eventually.
“On the defensive end, it’s so underrated to have a rim protector like Katrina. It means everything. When we are trying to scramble around and cover their shooters, it’s so nice when they do try to challenge the paint, they have to look at big number 33 right there.”
Bald Eagle Area did get its run in the fourth quarter, but by then it was already down by double digits.
The Lady Eagles outscored the Lady Warriors 16-13 in the fourth, setting the final at 39-28.
“Even though we had everybody coming back from last year, it’s still a new team, a new year,” Koleno said. “We have new players that are coming up and contributing.
“We were still looking for our identity, and I think we found it a little bit at this tournament, so that was nice.”
Cowder led the Lady Warriors with 13 points and 12 rebounds, while Mertz added 10 points and five rebounds.
Godin finished with eight points, while Parks tallied nine rebounds.
Mertz was named the Overall Tournament MVP.
“I say a lot about Jenna, but she’s somebody that every team we play has to write down her name and talk about her before they play us,” said Koleno.
“She is the one you have to stop every time you game plan for West Branch. She did a good job today with distributing the ball when obviously Bald Eagle was focused on her.”
BEA’s Taylor Habovick was the Defensive MVP, while Bucktail’s Mac Wagner was tabbed as the Offensive MVP.
West Branch improved to 5-2 overall. The Lady Warriors host St. Joseph’s Academy on Tuesday in a varsity only contest beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Bald Eagle Area—28
A. Hoover 3 5-8 12, Boone 0 1-2 1, Thompson 2 0-2 4, Habovick 3 0-2 6, Perry 0 2-2 2, Burns 0 0-0 0, E. Hoover 1 1-1 3. Totals: 9 9-18 28.
West Branch—39
Mertz 4 2-7 10, Cowder 3 7-9 13, Godin 2 2-2 8, Guglielmi 1 0-0 2, Parks 1 2-2 4, Betts 0 0-0 0, Smeal 0 0-0 0, Shingledecker 0 0-0 0, L. Williams 0 0-0 0, Prestash 1 0-0 2, Croyle 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 13-20 39.
Three-pointers: A. Hoover. Godin 2.
Score by Quarters
Bald Eagle Area 7 3 2 16—28
West Branch 4 10 12 13—39