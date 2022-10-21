ALLPORT — With their 14th Inter-County Conference title on the line, the West Branch volleyball team had to get through the one team that has challenged them each year — Bellwood-Antis.
The Lady Blue Devils have only claimed the title once in 15 years, and the Lady Warriors made sure it stayed that way on Thursday night, sweeping Bellwood 25-14, 25-15 and 25-22.
West Branch won the first two sets easily, but trailed 13-6 in the third set, before making a comeback to end it.
“Bellwood has some big-time hitters and we knew we’d have to play defense,” said West Branch head coach Terry Trude. “I thought we controlled the tempo. We passed well and I thought a lot of times they were playing defense against our hitters which is an advantage.
“I thought we served real well. We put them out of system quite a bit. They couldn’t concentrate on their hitters as much, because they were playing our balls.”
The two teams had several long rallies in the first set, with West Branch taking an 8-3 lead.
But Bellwood rallied back, getting a kill from Lydia Worthing for a sideout, then cut it to 8-7 off the serve of Johanna Heckman.
The Lady Warriors got two kills from Marley Croyle to go up 15-8, before Croyle took to the line and served up four straight points to make it 20-10.
West Branch went on to win that first set, 25-14.
The Lady Warriors got a big service run in the second set from Katrina Cowder.
West Branch was up 16-15 when the Lady Warriors got a sideout on a service error. A kill from Makiya Mack and a big play by setter Brooklyn Myers make it 19-15. That fired up the home crowd and the Lady Warriors served up the next six service points to win 25-15.
“We just need someone to make a play,” said Trude. “We have a variety of people who can do that. Brooklyn made the play. She’s smart. Her IQ is off the charts and she has worked hard all summer. She’s one of the better setters in the area.”
The third set saw Bellwood-Antis take a 13-6 lead early.
The Lady Blue Devils were then called for a rotation violation, despite both books having the same number serving.
The referee made the call based off his card, awarding the point and the sideout to West Branch.
That swung the momentum in the Lady Warriors favor, as they went on to two get a long service run from Croyle to make it 19-14.
Bellwood-Antis never got the lead back after that, and West Branch went on to win the set 25-22.
Croyle finished the night with 15 service points and 11 kills, while Cowder had 12 service points, seven kills and two blocks. Mack added seven kills, while Myers led the team in assists with 19.
“Marley had a big night,” said Trude. “Katrina and Mack continue to lead us at the net. We mixed it up quite a bit. I was pretty proud that they accomplished another ICC North title.
“There’s no given when you play Bellwood, so we are just happy to have clinched the title.”
Worthing had 10 kills for Bellwood, which dropped to 15-2 overall and 12-2 in the ICC.
West Branch improved to 20-1-1 overall and 14-0 in the ICC. The Lady Warriors travel to the Elk County Catholic Tournament on Saturday.
“We have a lot of big games coming up, so this is a prelude to what we are going to face,” Trude said.
The Lady Warriors will also play for the ICC title against the ICC South winner at a time and place to be determined.