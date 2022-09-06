ALLPORT — After finishing last season with a 38-1-1 record, the West Branch volleyball team hopes to continue its winning ways in 2022.
To do that, the Lady Warriors return eight letterwinners, including two all-state players in Marley Croyle and Katrina Cowder.
“We have a good nucleus of experienced players returning despite their age/grade,” said West Branch head coach Terry Trude.”We have three players that made various all star teams including Marley Croyle and Katrina Cowder that were named Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association Class A First Team All-State as a sophomores. Additionally, Brooklyn Myers was a first team District 6 all-star as a setter.
“I’m looking for every player to compete in the gym on a daily basis and always try to improve their volleyball IQ in practice and being able to apply this knowledge in an actual game situation.
“Our team has put tremendous amount of work in the off-season and we are already ahead of where we were last year at this time. Katrina Cowder and Marley Croyle will definitely being playing at the collegiate level and Brooklyn made so much progress last year we are hoping that this translates to a big year for these players.”
Also back are Shianna Hoover, Savannah Hoover, Matayha Kerin, Hayley Wooster and Ally Shingledecker.
All of the letterwinners have played extensively, both on travel teams and on varsity.
“We certainly get battle tested in the off season by playing in high-level AAU tourneys,” Trude said. “We have added to our schedule this year by competing in tournaments that have teams that are Triple AAA or Quad A which forces us to get out of our comfort level.”
West Branch traveled to the Forest Hills kickoff tournament at the end of August, beating bigger teams like DuBois and Penn Cambria, before falling in the championship to Class 4A Hollidaysburg.
The Lady Warriors will have to replace graduated seniors Meghan Cantolina and Abby Gallaher, as well as libero Kamryn MacTavish, who decided to play soccer this year.
That leaves just three seniors on 2022 edition of the Lady Warriors –Savannah Hoover, Hayley Wooster and Matayha Kerin.
“We are expecting a big year from our seniors, Hayley Wooster and Matayha Kerin,” Trude said. “They have really improved since last year and I think we are going to get more production from them this year. We did lose Savannah Hoover to an injury but we may get her back later in the year if things work out for her.”
Injuries are something the Lady Warriors dealt with last year in the playoffs and was one of the reasons for their exit.
“We have had the injury bug really effect our preseason,” Trude said. “A number of players have been out for extended time frames. We have developed depth and I’m surprised how well the group of freshman have made with their transition from junior high to varsity.
“They have a tremendous work ethic and will surprise some teams with their overall talent. This team wants to get better everyday and despite a small setback before the season we are moving forward and excited to play this year.”
Also returning to the team are Hannah Ishler, Makiya Mack and Shaela Gillen. They will be joined by freshmen Kyla Kephart, Brielle Bainey, Bella Koleno, Madison Korb, Cheyanne Bush, Skylar Hebel, Haley Woodling and Isabella Kerfoot.
“Makiya Mack, a sophomore middle hitter, will surprise people with her athleticism this year,” Trude said. “Shianna Hoover is a very intelligent volleyball player and has really improved as a Defensive Specialist. Ally Shingledecker is our utility player that can play any position so we are fortunate to have a player that is as versatile as Ally.
“Bella Koleno, Kyla Kephart, Skylar Hebel, Maddie Korb, Isabella Kerfoot, Brielle Bainey, Haley Woodring and Cheyanne Bush are a talented group of freshman that will be pushing some of the varsity starters for playing time. Bella Koleno, Brielle Bainey, and Kyla Kephart are having outstanding pre-season camps. Shaela Gillen has made strides as well.”
The Lady Warriors will continue to play to their strengths — hitting and serving —this season.
“We are a very strong hitting team,” said Trude. “We are looking to speed up tempo as well as attack certain gaps in an opponents defense. Our overall hitting has really improved and we are concentration on making less errors and improving our hitting proficiency. Meghan and Abby were great players for our program and they are going to be hard to replaced.”
The Lady Warriors are currently ranked fifth in the PVCA coaches poll for Class A. Trude said the team is aiming not only for another ICC title and District 6 title, but a berth in the PIAA Tournament as well.
“If we can continue to improve I am expecting a birth in the state volleyball tourney, and depending on our match up, a run in the state playoffs where anything could happen.
“The girls have won 13 out of 14 ICC titles so there is tremendous pressure from teams that want to knock us off in the ICC.
“We talk about being mentally prepared as we begin a practice as well as stepping on the Court. Our players expect to compete for a title every year and know that every year the ICC teams continues to improve.”
Trude will be assisted by Mollie Neidrick, with volunteer assistants Kody Trude and Taylor Trude.
West Branch (1-0) returns to action on Thursday at Mount Union.
Roster
Seniors
*Savannah Hoover, *Matayha Kerin, *Hayley Wooster.
Juniors
*Katrina Cowder, *Marley Croyle, Shaela Gillen, *Shianna Hoover, *Brooklyn Myers, *Allison Shingledecker.
Sophomores
Hannah Ishler, Makiya Mack.
Freshmen
Brielle Bainey, Cheyanne Bush, Skylar Hebel, Kyla Kephart, Isabella Kerfoot, Bella Koleno, Madison Korb, Haley Woodling.
*Denotes returning letterwinners.
Schedule
September
8—at Mount Union. 13—at Williamsburg. 15—Juniata Valley. 20—at Glendale. 22—Moshannon Valley. 26—at Central Mountain. 27—at Bellwood-Antis. 29—Curwensville.
October
4—Mount Union. 6—Williamsburg. 8—at Pottsville Tournament, 9 a.m. 10—at Bald Eagle Area. 11—at Juniata Valley. 13—Glendale. 18—at Moshannon Valley. 20—Bellwood-Antis. 22—at Elk County Catholic Tournament, 8:30 a.m.
All matches begin at 7 p.m. unless noted.