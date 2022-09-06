West Branch volleyball letterwinners 2022
Buy Now

The West Branch volleyball team returns eight letterwinners for the 2022 season. In front, from left, are Shianna Hoover, Savannah Hoover, Ally Shingledecker and Matayha Kerin. In back are Marley Croyle, Katrina Cowder, Brooklyn Myers and Hayley Wooster.

 Photo by Jaclyn Yingling

ALLPORT — After finishing last season with a 38-1-1 record, the West Branch volleyball team hopes to continue its winning ways in 2022.

To do that, the Lady Warriors return eight letterwinners, including two all-state players in Marley Croyle and Katrina Cowder.

Recommended Video

Tags

Trending Food Videos