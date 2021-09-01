ALLPORT — The West Branch volleyball team had another successful season in 2020, going 22-2 and falling in the District 6 Class A championship game.
This year, the Lady Warriors are gunning for another shot at the state tournament.
“We normally would have advanced to the state tourney, but due to COVID they only took the district champion. Our seniors were outstanding leaders and really worked hard to improve and continue our tradition.
“We lost two all-state caliber seniors in Taylor Myers and Morgan Glace. Emma Morlock, Ella Miller and Corrin Evans really improved throughout their careers and I am really going to miss this group of kids. I think we have a chance to still be outstanding and carry the momentum from last year.”
To do, West Branch returns 11 letterwinners, including seniors Meghan Cantolina and Abby Gallaher.
“Abby and Meghan have done an outstanding job in a leadership role as captains for our team,” Trude said. “They want to set a good example in how hard they train and also in developing good team chemistry on and off of the court. They have pressure in trying to remain relevant at the state and district level and always competing for the ICC title which involves 14 teams. I am really pleased with their leadership roles and I am confident that will do a great job in this capacity.”
Also back are juniors Megan Glace, Savannah Hoover, Kamryn MacTavish, Hayley Wooster and Matayha Kerin, along with sophomores Katrina Cowder, Marley Croyle, Shianna Hoover, Brooklyn Myers, Allison Shingledecker.
“We will rely on our letter-winners to fill our holes,” said Trude. “We were able to play a lot of kids last year and actually lettered 11 kids. Even though we relied on our seniors there were some close battles in practice daily with the seniors which elevated our play in practice and in games. Additionally, a majority of our kids play off season club volleyball (SLAM) which they have really improved their skill level since last year.”
The Lady Warriors will continue to rely on a mix of experience and youth this year.
“The freshmen really came up big last year at pivotal times and I am really excited about their potential and what they can add to our team,” said Trude. “Brooklyn Myers, a setter, is a student of the game, she has really put in the time and has potential to be one of our best setters in our program history. Katrina Cowder is going to be a big time hitter, blocker and great server and has a chance to have an outstanding season this year. Marley Croyle is an explosive athlete that can take over a game and can hit as hard with anyone in this district. The key with these players is to develop more consistency and improve their volleyball IQ. Shianna Hoover and Ally Shingledecker are defensive specialists are ready to contribute and have improved 100% since last year.”
West Branch has taken pride in its streak of Inter-County Conference titles and it is once again focused on that.
“We would like to win our 13th ICC title, district title and be ranked in the PVCA top ten teams in Class A for Pennsylvania this year, Trude said. “We always have fun throughout this process and make some outstanding memories and new friends along this journey. Lastly, be thankful that we still have this opportunity to compete and play.”
Trude said he has been extremely pleased with the preparation the Lady Warriors have put in during the offseason.
“Our players demonstrated a positive attitude and we are addressing some of our key areas that we need to show improvement for us to remain in the hunt for a ICC title, district title and to compete in the state tourney.
“Overall, we might surprise some people this year with a mix of youth and our seasoned veterans. Meghan and Abby have potential to have outstanding seasons for us. We are still working on consistency for all players. Kamryn Mactavish is going to be our libero this year and can really read opposing offenses. Savannah Hoover and Haley Wooster are in the mix for starting positions with Haley Wooster having a tremendous serve.
“Additionally, Matayha Kerin is working between two positions opposite and middle and we like what she adds to our team. Overall, we have 12 players that can contribute at the varsity level and we will look to play a lot of players based on the certain game situations. We have Megan Glace, setter and Maddie Butler, that are also having good pre-season camps. We have three freshmen this year, and they have such a steep learning curve, so we are trying not to overwhelm them at this point.”
Trude said the team will have to work on its consistency, increasing our serve speed and flowing to the ball, but that the team is excited to get the season going.
Trude will be assisted by assistant Breanna Hayward and volunteer coaches Kody Trude and Taylor Trude.
West Branch opens the season on Tuesday, hosting Mount Union.
Roster
Seniors
*Meghan Cantolina, *Abby Gallaher.
Juniors
*Megan Glace, *Savannah Hoover, *Kamryn MacTavish, *Hayley Wooster, *Matayha Kerin.
Sophomores
Madison Butler, *Katrina Cowder, *Marley Croyle, Shaela Gillen, *Shianna Hoover, *Brooklyn Myers, *Allison Shingledecker.
Freshmen
Liz Bock, Hannah Ishler, Makiya Mack.
*Denotes returning letterwinners.
Schedule
September
7—Mount Union. 9—Williamsburg. 13—Central Mountain. 14—Juniata Valley. 16—Glendale. 18—Warrior Blast Tournament, 8:30 a.m. 21—at Moshannon Valley. 23—Bellwood-Antis. 25—at Bellwood-Antis Tournament, TBA. 27—Bald Eagle Area. 28—Curwensville. 30—at Mount Union.
October
5—at Williamsburg. 7—at Juniata Valley. 12—at Glendale. 14—Moshannon Valley. 19—at Bellwood-Antis. 21—at Curwensville. 23—at Elk County Catholic Tournament, 8:30 a.m.
Matches begin at 7 p.m. unless noted.