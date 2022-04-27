ALLPORT — After falling to Mount Union 10-5 on the road at the end of March, West Branch head coach Dan Betts knew he’d need to shake things up to turn it around.
The Lady Warriors did just that on Tuesday afternoon, taking advantages of the changes made in the lineup to down the Lady Trojans 10-3.
“It was a total team effort,” said Betts. “I didn’t know how things were going to work out for us today because I changed the lineup a little bit and moved the batting order around.
“We used a DP/Flex today, which we normally don’t. But when you are trying to win a game, some times you have to go outside of your safety zone and try something different.”
The Lady Warriors pounded out 15 hits off of two Mount Union pitchers, and starter Makenna Moore threw all seven innings, striking out nine.
The Lady Trojans scored first in the bottom of the third, as Minerva Sheeder led off with a double and moved to third on a wild pitch.
Gracey Cramer then put down a bunt just in front of home plate, and Sheeder took off after the throw to first, making it 1-0 in favor of the visitors.
West Branch bounced right back with two runs of its own in the bottom of the frame, as Moore had a big two-run double to score Brooke Bainey and Greysyn Gable.
Mount Union retook the lead in the top of the fourth, as Patyn Crisswell singled, stole second and came home on a single into center by Kendra Gardner.
Gardner then scored on two errors by the Lady Warriors — one on the throw from the outfield and another on the throw to third to try and get Gardner there. She came home to make it 3-2.
The lead didn’t last long, however, as West Branch scored three runs in the bottom of the fourth.
Camryn Wesesky doubled into right field, before Hannah Betts reached on an error, scoring Wesesky. A double into center by Cantolina, plated Betts while an RBI single from Bainey brought home Cantolina to make it 5-3 in favor of West Branch.
“We put the ball in play and I am very happy with the team performance,” said Betts. “We really had a team effort up and down the lineup today.”
West Branch added a run in the fifth inning, as Wesesky had an RBI single.
Moore got out of a jam in the sixth inning, as Abbey Broadbeck and Sheeder had back-to-back singles. But Moore struck out the next batter swinging to end the frame.
She finished the day with just two walks, scattering seven hits.
“Makenna pitched very well for us today,” Betts said. “She gave us seven strong innings. And that’s a bonus. She also did really well at the plate today.”
West Branch took advantage of two Lady Trojan errors in the top of the seventh to score three runs, chasing Broadbeck from the game.
Cantolina reached on an error, moved to second on a single by Bainey and came home on a two-run double into center by MacTavish.
MacTavish then came home on an error as Mount Union’s catcher attempted to get her out at third, making it 9-3.
Gable scored the final run, coming home on a fielder’s choice by Mallory Graham.
“Alayna (Royer) had a big pinch hit,” said Betts. “Carsyn Wesesky had a hit for us. We got that run down between first and second early in the game. Those plays get the whole team pumped up.
“We have two down this week and now we are back to .500. We play at Moshannon Valley on Thursday and I’m expecting that to be a tough game. We are going to have to play hard if we want to have another win this week.”
West Branch improved to 5-5 overall and 4-4 in the ICC. The Lady Warriors travel to Moshannon Valley on Thursday.
Mount Union—3
Smith 1b 4000, Yocum 3b-p 4010, Crisswell c 3110, Williams ss 3000, Glover ss 1000, Gardner 2b 2111, Broadbeck p-1b 2011, Trego cr 0000, Sheeder rf 3120, Cramer lf 2001, O’Leary dp 2010, Dimoff 1b 0000, Detwiler 3b 1000. Totals: 27-3-7-3.
West Branch—10
Cantolina cf 4221, Bainey 3b 3221, MacTavish 4112, Gable c 4220, Moore p 4042, Nelson 1b 2010, Royer ph-dp 2010, Graham lf 4001, Wesesky dp-1b 3121, Betts rf 3100, McGonigal 2b 0000. Totals: 33-10-15-8.
Score by Innings
Mount Union 001 200 0— 3 7 3
West Branch 002 314 x—10 15 4
Errors—Williams, Glover, Criswell. Gable, Cantolina 2, Bainey. LOB—Mount Union 7, West Branch 5. 2B—Sheeder. Cantolina, Moore, Wesesky. SAC—Broadbeck, Cramer. SB—Crisswell, Cramer, O’Leary. Nelson, Graham.
Pitching
Mount Union: Broadbeck—5+ IP, 13 H, 9 R, 6 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO. Yocum—1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
West Branch: Moore—7 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 9 SO.
WP—Moore (2-1). LP—Broadbeck.