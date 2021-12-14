ALLPORT — The West Branch and Moshannon Valley boys basketball games in recent years can be likened to a roller coaster.
Both teams have ups and downs and eventually one gets on track and gets the win.
On Monday night, it was the Warriors, who held off a late surge by the Knights to take the 58-47 victory.
“It’s always tough against Mo Valley,” said West Branch head coach Danny Clark. “And it’s not like we are that much better than them. I knew it would come down to the wire with them.
“That’s how a lot of our games are going to be this year. We are competitive in a lot of different areas, but we aren’t going to blow out a lot of teams.
“We are going to have to play our best to win every single night.”
The Warriors led 19-11 in the second quarter before the Knights came back to tie it 19-19.
Moshannon Valley went up 20-19 for its only lead of the game when Tanner Kephart got fouled and hit one of his free throws.
The Warriors got two late buckets before the half to go up 24-20. One of those came off a Mo Valley turnover, something head coach Justin Rydbom said was a factor in the game.
“Turnovers were key for us tonight,” he said. “We were rushing down the court and rushing our passes or not making good passes.
“We know that West Branch is going to play an aggressive style defense. We just have to take care of the ball a little better.
“Maybe it’s just first game jitters, but I’m confident that the kids will be able to handle this later down the road.”
West Branch came out of halftime energized and went on a 6-0 run to start the third quarter.
The run started with a steal and a bucket by freshman Joel Evans, who led the Warriors with 17 points and 10 rebounds in his first varsity start.
“Joel was dominant tonight,” Clark said. “For your first game as a freshman to be that dominant on the boards, he was just everywhere on the floor.”
For the Knights, rebounding took the hit with the absence of Chase Shoemaker, their starting center.
“We are missing a starter tonight,” Rydbom said. “We are missing our starting center and it hurt us on the boards as well.
“We are going to get there. We are really close to getting there. We just have to get some of these young guys going.”
West Branch allowed a few Knight runs, and Moshannon Valley was able to close the gap to eight points twice.
One of those was a series by James Hummel, where he knocked down two free throws and had a bucket. Michael Kitko added a three to cut the score to 46-38.
Hummel finished the game with 15 points.
“Hummel played really well,” said Rydbom. “He’s always aggressive and he is always looking to attack the basket. And I never have to worry about telling him that.
“He played a good game. He needs to slow down a little bit. Once he does that, he is going to be a dangerous player and he going to provide a lot of valuable minutes for us.”
West Branch closed out the game on a 5-0 run, led by Evans’ bucket and free throw and a lay in by Isaac Tiracorda.
Tiracorda had 11 points on the night and was the only other Warrior in double figures.
“We got 10 guys in tonight and they played some meaningful minutes tonight,” said Clark. “That’s what we are going to have to be.
“You can’t teach experience and that’s the one thing that will set us back. None of these guys really have the experience. Zack and Kyle started last year, but it’s a whole different group and they are playing in different spots than they were last year.
“We have a good core group and it’s a good start for us.”
Jackson Croyle had nine rebounds and eight points for the Warriors, while Kyle Kolesar had 10 rebounds and eight points.
Zack Tiracorda had 11 rebounds and seven points.
Sam Howard added 14 points for Moshannon Valley, while Kitko tallied 12 rebounds and 10 points.
Moshannon Valley (0-1) returns to action on Wednesday at Claysburg-Kimmel.
West Branch (1-0) travels to Mount Union on Thursday.
In junior varsity action, the Warriors won 48-14. Lucas Colton had 20 points to lead West Branch, while Owen Koleno had 12. Landyn Evans had eight to lead the Knights.
Moshannon Valley—47
Kitko 4 0-0 10, Webb 1 0-1 2, Kephart 2 1-2 6, Howard 5 4-8 14, Hummel 5 5-8 15, Hansel 0 0-0 0, Reifer 0 0-0 0, Gardner 0 0-0 0, Evans 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 10-19 47.
West Branch—58
I. Tiracorda 4 2-6 12, Z. Tiracorda 3 0-0 7, Kolesar 4 0-0 8, Croyle 3 0-0 8, Evans 7 3-4 17, Koleno 0 0-0 0, McGonigal 1 0-0 3, Colton 1 0-0 3, Vargas 0 0-0 0, Eirich 0 1-2 1. Totals: 23 6-12 58.
Three-pointers: Kitko 2, Kephart. I. Tiracorda 2, Z. Tiracorda, Croyle 2, McGonigal, Colton.
Score by Quarters
Mo Valley 4 16 9 18—47
West Branch 11 13 16 18—58