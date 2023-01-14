ALLPORT — After losing a tough game to Glendale on Thursday night, the West Branch girls basketball team bounced back with a 43-22 victory over visiting Moshannon Valley on Friday.
“Coming out of the gate there we talked about playing fast,” said Lady Warriors head coach Justin Koleno. “I thought the girls played great. The transition was there. We forced a few turnovers and we were able to cash in at the other end.
“A big thing that I liked about this game was that Mo Valley threw three different defenses and a press at us. It did take us a little bit every time to adjust, but the girls adjusted and figured it out. It’s fun to play in those kind of games where the girls are getting that mental aspect of the game down.”
West Branch jumped out to an 18-2 lead after one quarter, as Moshannon Valley struggled with turnovers all night.
The Damsels finished the game with 34.
“I’m not quite sure, and I think as a coach I need to re-prioritize in practice,” said Moshannon Valley head coach Jeff Hanley. “The things we have implemented offensively and defensively just haven’t been successful and maybe I need to reevaluate as coach as to how to put the girls in better situations to be successful.
“We do need to take care of the basketball. We get a little lax with it out there and that has to absolutely change. There is nothing we can do if we are going to constantly turn it over.”
West Branch’s Jenna Mertz had six of her 10 points in the first quarter, while Katrina Cowder added four of her 13.
Cowder had a good night under the hoop and led all scorers.
“When they went man, we really tried to emphasize getting the ball to the post,” Koleno said. “And, Katrina was able to deal with some matchups on some switches. We thought we had an advantage there and she was able to win the battle.”
Moshannon Valley rallied to outscore West Branch 8-7 in the second quarter, with Riley Wharton scoring four points and Ella Berg and Brooke Mihalko each with a bucket.
West Branch continued to take advantage of Damsel turnovers in the third quarter, going on a 13-0 run to take a 38-10 advantage at the end of the frame.
Cowder had six of those points, while Lily Williams added five.
Moshannon Valley bounced back with a better fourth quarter, and outscored the Lady Warriors, who went to their bench, 12-5 in the final eight minutes.
Berg had four of those points, as did Mihalko.
“It was nice to see that group come out in the second half and at least have that heart and desire to really work,” said Hanley. “We just need to continue to build on those qualities and those traits.
“We have to come out ready to play and we have to come out with some intensity and come out ready to defend. That’s been lacking a little bit in the first quarter of some of our games. So I think there are some things we can look at and change.”
The Damsels closed it out with an 8-0 run to set the final at 43-22.
Berg and Mihalko each had six points for Moshannon Valley, while Berg also had five rebounds.
Moshannon Valley fell to 3-8 overall and 1-5 in the Inter County Conference and 2-2 in the MVL. The Damsels host Philipsburg-Osceola on Tuesday.
“Maybe we need to, as coaches, look at the system a little bit and take a couple of steps back and see what we need to do,” said Hanley. “It was a brutal week. We had a lot of tough opponents, but we felt we could come in here and at least be competitive, which unfortunately, we weren’t.”
West Branch 7-4 overall, 2-4 in the ICC and 2-1 in the MVL. The Lady Warriors travel to Harmony on Tuesday.
“It’s always nice to get back in the winning column,” said Koleno. “We have another three-game week next week too, so there is no rest for the weary. And, we are looking to start the next winning streak.”
Moshannon Valley—22
Demko 0 0-0 0, Reifer 0 0-0 0, T. Martin 0 1-2 1, Wagner 0 0-0 0, McCoy 1 0-0 2, Clarkson 0 0-0 0, Berg 2 2-5 6, Wharton 2 0-2 4, Mihalko 3 0-0 6, Lewis 0 2-2 2, L. Martin 0 1-2 1. Totals: 8 6-13 22.
West Branch—43
Parks 0 0-0 0, Guglielmi 2 0-0 4, Godin 2 0-0 5, Mertz 3 4-6 10, Cowder 6 1-2 13, Betts 0 0-0 0, Smeal 0 0-0 0, Shingledecker 2 0-0 5, M. Williams 0 0-0 0, Koleno 0 0-0 0, Briscoe 0 0-0 0, Bush 0 0-0 0, Kerfoot 2 0-0 5, L. Williams 2 0-0 5, Prestash 0 1-2 1. Totals: 17 6-10 43.
Three-pointers: Godin, Shingledecker, L. Williams.
Score by Quarters
Mo Valley 2 8 0 12—22
West Branch 18 7 13 5—43