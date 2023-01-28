After Harmony ended West Branch’s undefeated Moshannon Valley record on Jan. 11, it was only fair that the Warriors returned the favor in their second meeting on Friday night.
West Branch trailed 42-31 at the half, but rallied back to outscore the Owls 46-31 in the second half to win 79-73 and send the teams into a tie for first place in the MVL.
If both teams win out, they will be co-champions as there is no tiebreaker when teams split their meetings.
“It was a great team effort all-around collectively,” said Warriors head coach Danny Clark. “We executed our game plan when they went to man late in the third. We knew they were going to go man at some point in second half.
“We gave up 42 points in the first half and they stepped up and played great defense and we rebounded so much better.”
Harmony went up 22-14 after one quarter as Jack Bracken led the Owls with 11 points. Teammate Lucas Tarnow added six points in the frame.
West Branch found its outside shot in the second quarter, as the Warriors drained three treys to keep it close.
The Owls outscored them in the second 20-17, thanks to nine points from Cohlton Fry and eight from Bracken.
“Our guys played hard for all four quarters,” said Harmony head coach Dylan Kurtz. “The first half we came out fast and had all the momentum on our side.”
West Branch came out fast and furious in the third quarter, going on a 10-1 run to start the frame that all but erased the Owls’ lead.
Harmony got two quick buckets from Bracken to extend it back to 47-41, but the Warriors seemed to answer every run with one of their own.
The visitors ended the frame on a 7-3 run to cut the Owls’ lead to 57-56.
Harmony opened the fourth quarter with a bucket from Fry, but West Branch got two straight baskets to go up for the first time since the first quarter 60-59.
Harmony regained a 64-62 lead, but West Branch went right back down and tied it at 64-64.
The Warriors then got a turnover and Owen Koleno was fouled going to the hoop. He made both of his free throws to give West Branch a 66-64 advantage.
Another turnover and another foul resulted in Joel Evans hitting one of his two shots to make it 67-64.
A missed shot by the Owls and a rebound by the Warriors resulted in a bucket from Isaac Tiracorda, which made it 69-64 in favor of the visitors.
Bracken hit a jumper to trim the lead to 69-66, but the Warriors were fouled again with 1:06 remaining.
This time Lukas Colton went to the line and hit both his shots to increase the lead to 71-66.
The Warriors went on to win 79-73, going 7-of-9 from the free throw line down the stretch.
“After halftime we couldn’t regain that momentum and they were able to put together a great third quarter,” Kurtz said. “We would like to have that game back, but our focus is on the next one.”
Bracken led all scorers with 32 points, while Tarnow led all rebounders with 17.
Fry added 21 points, while Anthony Maseto had eight points and six rebounds.
“We hit our free throws in the fourth and we won the rebound and turnover battle as well,” Clark said. “We played winning basketball. Harmony is a great team and a tough team. Bracken and Tarnow are big players to guard. And, Fry made some big mid range shots. He’s a very smart player.”
Koleno led the Warriors with 20 points and seven rebounds. Evans added 16 points and eight rebounds, while Tiracorda had 15 points. Colton finished with 14.
West Branch improved to 11-5 overall and 4-1 in the MVL. The Warriors travel to Glendale on Tuesday.
Harmony fell to 13-2 overall and 5-1 in the MVL. The Owls host Blacklick Valley on Tuesday.
West Branch—79
Colton 5 2-2 14, Evans 7 2-4 16, Koleno 7 2-2 20, Tiracorda 7 1-2 15, Kolesar 2 2-2 6, Z. McGonigal 3 0-0 8. Totals: 31 9-12 79.
Harmony—73
Fry 8 4-5 21, Maseto 2 2-2 8, Tarnow 3 0-0 6, Bracken 13 3-4 32, Pearce 1 0-0 3, Perusso 1 0-0 3. Totals: 28 9-11 73.
Three-pointers: Colton 2, Koleno 4, Z. McGonigal 2. Fry, Maseto 2, Bracken 3, Pearce, Perusso.
Score by Quarters
West Branch 14 17 27 21—79
Harmony 22 20 15 16—73