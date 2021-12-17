ALLPORT — After falling to Curwensville on Tuesday night, West Branch head coach Jason Bainey thought his team would be a little more excited to face Bellwood-Antis on Thursday night.
But the Warriors seemed apathetic in their first home match in nearly two years, which turned out to be a 42-29 victory over the Blue Devils.
West Branch picked up three forfeits against Bellwood with Landon Bainey (113), Kaleb Sallurday (126) and Hunter Schnarrs (138).
The Warriors forfeited at 106 to Shane Rachael, while there was no match at 120.
“It’s not what I am used to,” Bainey said. “I’ve been doing this for 22 years and I’m not used to a team this lethargic and apathetic. We lack enthusiasm and energy. We are just not there.
“The first dual meet the other night, I thought we would be pumped up. Our first home meet in almost two years. I just thought we’d have more energy.”
West Branch led 12-6 after the first four weights with the first bout on the mat coming between Warrior Nick Stavola and the Blue Devils’ Nate Rabenstein at 132.
Rabenstein got a first-period takedown to lead 2-0. He chose down to start the second period.
Stavola got the reversal and the fall in 2:46.
“Nick Stavola goes out there and gets a big win with a bar and a half,” Bainey said. “That’s a first-year wrestler who goes out there and uses a move we teach in the room and took care of business.
“But from 145 on, we looked sluggish. We built a big lead and had to hang on.
“He was pumped up. He went out and battled. He is a kid that goes out there and does everything we ask him to do. He got down to 132 and he cut weight the right way. When you see a kid like that uses a move you show in the room and comes off all smiles, that to me is what it is all about.”
Schnarrs forfeit made it 24-6 in favor of the hosts.
Aaron Myers added to that lead after a fall in 2:51 over Ben Ritchey at 145. Myers led 10-2 before scoring the pin.
Bellwood got a technical fall at 152, before garnering a pin at 160. West Branch’s John Myers led 5-0 against Xander Shank before getting pinned in 4:45.
That made the score 30-17 in favor of the Warriors.
Tyce Cantolina had the quickest fall of the night, pinning Hunter Foor in 58 seconds.
Logan Folmar continued the run of luck for West Branch, getting a pin of his own in 2:33 over Jason Pluebell.
Bellwood-Antis won the final two matches by fall to set the final at 42-29.
“I don’t know what it is,” said Bainey. “That’s on us as a coaching staff and on these guys as wrestlers to figure it out. I’m hoping we go to the tournament tomorrow and get through the weekend and the match at Mo Valley and get to the holidays and figure out some things.”
West Branch (1-1) heads to the Panther Holiday Classic at Mount Aloysius College today.
West Branch 42
Bellwood-Antis 29
106—Shane Rachael, BA, won by forfeit. (0-6).
113—Landon Bainey, WB, won by forfeit. (6-6).
120—No match. (6-6).
126—Kaleb Sallurday, WB, won by forfeit. (12-6).
132—Nick Stavola, WB, pinned Nate Rabenstein, BA, 2:46. (18-6).
138—Hunter Schnarrs, WB, won by forfeit. (24-6).
145—Aaron Myers, WB, pinned Ben Ritchey, BA, 2:51. (30-6).
152—Julius Diossa, BA, tech. fall Josh McCoy, WB, 17-2, 4:13. (30-11).
160—Xander Shank, BA, pinned John Myers, WB, 4:45. (30-17).
172—Tyce Cantolina, WB, pinned Hunter Foor, BA, :58. (36-17).
189—Logan Folmar, WB, pinned Jason Pluebell, BA, 2:33. (42-17).
215—Ethan Norris, BA, pinned Billy Bumbarger, WB, 5:28. (42-23).
285—Aarron Laird, BA, pinned Tyler Biggans, WB, 1:50. (42-29).