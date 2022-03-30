ALLPORT — The West Branch track and field team returns eight letterwinners, but only one is a leading scorer from last season.
That would be junior Isaiah Bloom, who led the boys side last season. The girls second-top points getter in Marley Croyle does return.
“Marley was a state qualifier from last season in the javelin, in the most exciting district performances I have ever seen,” said WB head coach Adam Carr. “She is our best athlete in at least six events. We have her main four events decided, but we may need to shift her around some this season.
“Isaiah helped us fill a lot of holes in our boys lineup last season, and he was instrumental in the wins we had on the boys team. I also have Sage Carr coming back who had an injury shortened season last year. We will be excited to see what he can do with a full season.”
Also back senior Vesta Brickley, juniors Erika Alexander and Noah Ryder and sophomores Jacob Alexander, Katrina Cowder and Sage Carr.
“I am going to need my letterwinners to improve on their times and distances from last season,” said Carr. “Our numbers a down from last season, and we will need to get as much as we can out of our returning letterwinners. I also expect them to help us train and figure out where our new athletes will fit best on our team.”
The girls have just 14 members on the squad this season, as top point-getter Jenna Mertz did not come out.
“Jenna was our top point scorer from last season,” Carr said. “It is really hard to replace a state qualifier. Two of her former spots are going to be filled by a couple of new athletes, and at the moment we will not be running a girls 1600-meter relay team.”
Carr said the girls will also not run the 3200-meter relay to try and fill the other events.
“The girls team will be spread a little thinner than last season, but we will still be covering most events,” he said. “On the boys side, we will be running every event including every relay. We are still not deep in a couple of events, particularly hurdles, but they should be more competitive than they were last season.”
Brickley is the lone senior and has been on the team all four years, while there is no one else on the girls’ team who has participated longer than two years.
“Vesta is already showing end of the season form in her throws,” Carr said. “I hope to pick up where we left off last season, and get her some personal bests this season.”
One place that the West Branch team will also be green in is the pole vault, an event they haven’t attempted since forming a track team.
“We are looking into adding pole vault to our repertoire this year,” said Carr. “We are still in the beginning stages, but we hope to fill a hole that has been bleeding us points for a long time.”
Carr said he is impressed with the athletes he does have and they are working hard every day at getting better.
“This group has been a lot of fun,” he said. “They have been a very motivated group. I don’t have to keep pushing them, they are pushing themselves, and practices have been very productive.”
Carr said the goals are pretty much the same year after year.
“As usual my main goal is to get as many athletes to score as many points as possible, and hopefully that translates into some wins for us,” he said. “Then we want to qualify as many athletes to districts as possible, and hopefully we make another trip to states this season.”
Carr will be assisted by Joshua Carr and Tabytha Carr.
Roster
Girls
Seniors
*Vesta Brickley.
Juniors
*Erika Alexander, Joelle Fletcher, Makenna Kephart, Destiney Koppenhaver, Sarah Sabol.
Sophomores
Jessica Batcho, Ciara Condon, *Katrina Cowder, *Marley Croyle, Abby Diviney, Payten Johnson, Sydney Yontosh.
Freshmen
Dawn Glover.
Boys
Juniors
*Isaiah Bloom, Sam Fry, *Noah Ryder, John Stavola.
Sophomores
*Jacob Alexander, *Sage Carr, Matt Eirich, Kevin Hurley, Wyatt Schwiderske, Azadio Vargas.
Freshmen
Joel Evans, Craig Fluck, Robert Walker.
*Denotes returning letterwinners.
Schedule
March
31—with Penns Valley at Tyrone.
April
5—with Mount Union, Tussey Mountain at Southern Fulton. 7—with Fannett Metal at Northern Bedford. 14—at Philipsburg-Osceola. 19—with Juniata Valley at Everett. 21—with Southern Huntingdon at McConnellsburg. 25—at Bald Eagle Area. 28—with Williamsburg at Bellwood-Antis.
May
2—at Bellwood-Antis Invitational, 3:30 p.m. 6—at Mountain Lion Track and Field, 1 p.m. 9—at Inter-County Conference Meet. 11—at Juniata Valley Invitational. 17—at District 6 Championships.