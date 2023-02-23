ALLPORT — After three tough games where it struggled with third-quarter letdowns, the West Branch boys basketball team made sure to avoid that on Wednesday night in their District 6 quarterfinal matchup with West Shamokin.
The Warriors got three treys from Lukas Colton and eight points from Joel Evans to help outscore the Wolves 20-10 in the frame en route to a 66-38 victory.
“We stuck to our gameplan,” said Warriors head coach Danny Clark. “We knew they didn’t like the pressure. We watched a lot of film. They don’t like pressure, so we kept it up even after a miss. We wanted to get in a track meet with them.
“We wanted to hold them under 40 points and we did that. That’s great. Our gameplan went to a T. I’m proud of the guys. We are back in the state playoffs. We have bigger things ahead as well.”
West Branch applied the press and forced several turnovers in the first quarter as it jumped to a 17-9 advantage after one.
Zach McGonigal had two big threes to help swing the momentum and the Warriors never looked back.
Five different Warriors scored in the second quarter and the hosts took a 26-17 advantage at the half.
Deven Hatch-Cousins and Braydn Rodgers each had six for the Wolves in the first half.
McGonigal led the Warriors with seven.
“We rebounded really well tonight,” said Clark. “They had a lot of turnovers because of our pressure. It was a great team win. We have 18 wins and we are excited. They keep growing and growing.”
West Branch started out hot in the third quarter, a frame which they had trouble in their last three games, including two that went to overtime.
But this night, the Warriors had no intention of a lull.
Colton nailed three 3-pointers, while West Branch went on a 14-4 run to start the quarter.
“The beginning of the year, we were great in the third quarter,” said Clark. “We would turn it on and the next thing you know, we are up by 20.
“We got up late in the third quarter. Lukas got hot. That’s what he does. Any given night, someone steps up.”
The Warriors led 46-27 after the third, putting them in the driver’s seat for the fourth.
But West Branch didn’t cruise to the end. The Warriors continued to force turnovers and turn them into points, outscoring the Wolves 18-11 in that final frame.
Isaac Tiracorda had eight of those points. He finished the night with 16.
Colton led all scorers with 19 points, while Evans added 13.
Kyle Kolesar had 10 rebounds for the Warriors.
West Branch improved to 18-7 overall. The third-seeded Warriors travel to second-seeded Southern Huntingdon on Saturday.
“It’s a good matchup,” Clark said. “It’s another ICC foe. We are looking forward to it. “
West Shamokin—38
E. Oesterling 1 2-2 4, Hatch-Cousins 4 0-3 8, Rodgers 5 4-6 14, McCullough 1 0-0 3, A. Talmadge 1 0-0 3, Buffone 1 0-0 3, Johns 0 0-0 0, Rupp 1 0-0 3, Barrett 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 6-13 38.
West Branch—66
Colton 7 0-0 19, Evans 6 1-1 13, Koleno 3 1-2 7, Tiracorda 7 1-4 16, Kolesar 1 1-2 3, Z. McGonigal 3 0-0 8, D. McGonigal 0 0-0 0, N. Emigh 0 0-0 0, E. Emigh 0 0-0 0, Liptak 0 0-0 0. Totals: 27 4-9 66.
Three-pointers: McCullough, A. Talmadge, Buffone, Rupp. Colton 5, Tiracorda, Z. McGonigal 2.
Score by Quarters
West Shamokin 9 8 10 11—38
West Branch 17 9 20 18—66