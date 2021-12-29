ALLPORT — It was the best of the times. It was the worst of times.
At least that’s how Philipsburg-Osceola head coach Brandon Myers described it after his team’s game with West Branch in the opening night of the Lady Warriors’ Holiday Tournament.
The Lady Mounties turned the ball over 33 times and the Lady Warriors used it to their advantage, taking the easy 41-18 victory on Tuesday night.
“It was bad,” Myers said. “Just bad is all I can describe it as. One team showed up and one team didn’t and we were on the wrong end of that. We just have to get back at it tomorrow.”
While the Lady Mounties couldn’t seem to do anything right, the Lady Warriors were laying out head coach Justin Koleno’s game plan out to perfection, something he hadn’t seen them do all season — at least in person — after missing the team’s first two games due to COVID-19.
“This is the first time I’ve got to see our team play,” he said. “It was cool to see how our length on defense bothers people. I thought a lot of turnovers were us just getting into the passing lane and forcing tough passes.
“If you force five tough passes, they don’t convert one of them. We got a lot of turnovers that way. It felt like we controlled the boards and we controlled our own turnovers and that’s good recipe to beat teams.”
West Branch used that theory to perfection, taking a 10-4 lead after the first quarter.
The Lady Warriors’ Jenna Mertz had seven of those points, while Erin Godin nailed a 3.
West Branch continued to frustrate the Lady Mounties in the second quarter, outscoring them 12-3 after forcing a total of 16 turnovers in the first 11 minutes of the game.
Mertz had four of those points, while Katrina Cowder added five.
The Lady Warriors also got a big game off the bench from Allie Shingledecker, who came on and drained two 3s in the game and played exceptional defense.
“She’s one of those microwave players — she can heat up really quick,” said Koleno. “So against zone defenses we like to plug her in and heat check.
“Today, was one of those days where she heated up quick and we got to use her a bunch.”
Cowder also heated up by the second half, scoring three buckets and heading to the line once after being fouled under the hoop. She finished the night with 12 points and five rebounds.
“I thought P-O came in with a good gameplan, trying to take Jenna away from us and kind of crashing paint on us,” Koleno said. “It was tough to get it in the paint early, but kudos to the girls for not giving up on our game plan to try and feed Katrina. It paid dividends there in the fourth.”
Philipsburg-Osceola had its biggest quarter in the fourth, scoring seven points, including 5-of-6 from the free throw line, setting the final at 41-18.
Khendyl Sharrer led the Lady Mounties with 10 points and four rebounds, while Reagan Thorp added six rebounds.
“We told them our biggest challenge will be to see how we respond to this,” Myers said. “That will go a long way to see how we are maturing. Honestly, nothing went our way. We were flat and we have to do a better job tomorrow.”
Philipsburg-Osceola (2-3) plays Harmony in the consolation game today at 2 p.m.
Mertz led all scorers with 13 points and 11 rebounds, while Godin had eight points.
West Branch (3-0) plays Bald Eagle Area in the championship game at 3:30 p.m. today.
Philipsburg-Osceola—18
Warlow 1 0-0 2, Sharrer 3 4-6 10, Potter 1 2-2 4, Thorp 1 0-0 2, Butterworth 0 0-0 0, Minarchick 0 0-0 0, Wood 0 0-0 0, Sinclair 0 0-0 0, Gallaher 0 0-0 0, Ramage 0 0-0 0, Smith 0 0-0 0. Totals: 6 6-8 18.
West Branch—41
Mertz 4 5-5 13, Betts 0 0-0 0, Godin 2 2-2 8, Cowder 5 1-3 12, Parks 0 0-0 0, Smeal 1 0-2 2, Shingledecker 2 0-0 6, Glover 0 0-0 0, Williams 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 8-12 41.
Three-pointers: Godin 2, Shingledecker 2, Cowder.
Score by Quarters
P-O 4 3 4 7—18
West Branch 10 12 19 9—41
Bald Eagle Area 44, Harmony 21
Harmony fell behind early and couldn’t catch up in a 44-21 loss to Bald Eagle Area on Tuesday night.
Sherri Kephart led the Lady Owls with nine points, while Jessalyn Schneider added seven.
Harmony plays Philipsburg-Osceola today in the consolation game at 2 p.m.
Bald Eagle Area plays West Branch in the championship game at 3:30 p.m.
Harmony—21
Marissa Brothers 0 0-0 0, Kephart 2 5-10 9, Winings 1 0-0 2, Passmore 0 0-0 0, Schneider 3 1-2 7, Meagher 0 0-0 0 Peace 1 1-2 3, Beck 0 0-1 0. Totals: 7 7-15 21.
Bald Eagle Area—44
M. Perry 3 1-2 8, Cingle 0 1-2 1, Hoover 7 0-0 18, Snyder 1 2-4 4, Serte 5 0-0 10, G. Perry 0 1-3 1, Tompson 0 0-0 0, Booke 1 0-0 3, Habrick 0 0-0 0, Bryan 0 0-3 0, Cunningham 0 0-0 0, Thompson 0 0-0 0, Smith 0 0-0 0, Gruiser 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 5-11 45.
Three-pointers: Hoover 4, M. Perry, Booke.
Score by Quarters
Harmony 2 6 9 4—21
Bald Eagle Area 9 14 17 5—45