HOUTZDALE — The Moshannon Valley boys basketball team took a 12-11 lead after one quarter at home against West Branch on Friday night, but the Knights couldn’t sustain it in a 66-30 loss.
“They went out and played really hard there in the first quarter,” said Knights head coach Justin Rydbom. “We played a pressure uptempo defense. The problem was we just didn’t sustain it. And I think the problem there is just the lack of being in the gym together as team.
“We pressured them defensively in the first quarter. They got a few open shots, but our guys did a good job recovering and we made a few shots.”
Moshannon Valley, which hasn’t played a game since Dec. 13, had been struggling with illness and injuries.
The Knights got back starter Michael Kitko, who was injured in the Harmony game, but had just 11 players dressed.
Kitko had five of Moshannon Valley’s points in the first quarter, while James Hummel had six.
West Branch got six of its points in the frame from Jackson Croyle, who drained two big threes.
But it was all Warriors in the second quarter, as the Warriors went on a 25-8 run to lead 36-20 at the half.
Leading scorer Isaac Tiracorda had 12 of those points, including three off steals.
Sage Carr also had five points after returning from injury that saw him miss most of the first half of the season.
“It was great to get Sage back,” West Branch head coach Danny Clark. “He played a couple of minutes the other night too, so he is going to be a big addition for our second half.”
Joel Evans and Zack Tiracorda each had four points in the second quarter, which saw several turnovers by the Knights.
“We had a good second quarter,” Clark said. “We won the quarter by 18 and that’s what got us going. We played really well, took the lead and then got comfortable, because we just went through the motions after that.
“We needed that win. We are back to 6-8. We have everything in front of us. We can still win the ICC and the Moshannon Valley League. We control of our own destiny. We have everyone coming to us at home. Our non-conference schedule has been brutal.
“I wish we would have had a little more effort today. It’s there, but we just went through the motions. We are playing good team basketball though.”
West Branch continued to pile on the points in the second half, setting the final at 66-30.
Isaac Tiracorda finished with 21 points, while Zack Tiracorda had 12 points and five rebounds.
Owen Koleno added seven rebounds and five points, while Joel Evans had seven points and five rebounds.
Moshannon Valley was led by Tanner Kephart and Hummel, who each had eight.
Sam Howard had six points and six rebounds, while Kitko finished with six rebounds and five points.
Ethan Webb tallied seven rebounds, while Chase Shoemaker had six.
“Our guys we’ll always battled,” Rydbom said. “We haven’t been all together in a week for practice. We haven’t played a game since last Thursday. And that goes to show tonight, we played well in the first quarter, we just couldn’t sustain it.”
Moshannon Valley dropped to 1-11 overall, 1-8 in the Inter County Conference and 0-5 in the MVL. The Knights host Curwensville on Tuesday.
West Branch improved to 6-8 overall, 6-2 in the ICC and 4-1 in the MVL. The Warriors host Mount Union on Tuesday.
West Branch—66
I. Tiracorda 10 1-6 21, Z. Tiracorda 5 1-2 12, Croyle 3 0-0 8, Evans 2 3-4 7, Koleno 2 1-2 5, McGonigal 0 0-0 0, Colton 2 0-0 6, Carr 2 0-0 5, Eirich 0 0-0 0, Vargas 0 0-0 0, Rothrock 0 0-0 0, Stavola 0 0-0 0, Emigh 0 0-0 0, Bloom 0 0-0 0, Kolesar 1 0-2 2. Totals: 27 6-16 66.
Moshannon Valley—30
Kitko 2 0-0 5, Webb 0 1-2 1, Hummel 3 2-4 8, Howard 3 0-0 6, Shoemaker 0 2-5 2, Kephart 3 1-5 8, Evans 0 0-0 0, Beish 0 0-0 0, Merrick 0 0-0 0, Buck 0 0-0 0, Lin 0 0-0 0, Dunlap 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 6-16 30.
Score by Quarters
West Branch 11 25 13 17—66
Mo Valley 12 8 6 4—30