ALLPORT — The West Branch volleyball team defeated Moshannon Valley 25-9, 25-8 and 25-13 on Thursday night.
And while the scores were not as competitive as Damsel head coach McKenzie McCoy would have liked, she was still pleased with her girls, all of whom didn’t pick up the sport until ninth grade.
“They have a junior high team and they start when they are real young,” she said. “We just start at the ninth grade level. So we definitely have a lot of catching up to do, but I am super proud of the girls.”
West Branch head coach Terry Trude agreed, but said that McCoy has done a good job with her team this season.
With that junior high experience, several of the Lady Warriors have already contributed to the varsity team after injuries forced some of the team’s upperclassmen to miss some games.
“We played our freshmen most of the third game,” Trude said. “We’ve developed some depth. We had some injuries this year, so we were playing the freshmen earlier. I think we are trying to get them battle-tested for the rest of the season.
“We play a total of 10-12 girls. It really helps us. We have a lot of lineup possibilities if someone is hot or cold. I am really happy with where they are at. They really battled, especially in practice, so getting that game experience is important.”
West Branch did get most of its regular starters time in the first game, which saw Hayley Wooster serve up 11 points to put the Lady Warriors up 13-2.
Marley Croyle also had a nice six-point run at the line against the Damsels.
The Lady Warriors won that first game 25-9.
“We came into tonight’s game just hoping to improve and played the best we could,” McCoy said. “The girls did work together.
“Communication is our biggest problem right now. We get up and we slowly lose it. We can’t catch up.”
Lexi Clarkson had two kills, while Riley Wharton and Brooke Mihalko had a kill each in the second set.
“Maddie Mills and Brooke and Ella (Berg) did fantastic at the net, and the girls we had digging the tips in the middle,” said McCoy. “We dug a lot of hits in the back row too.”
West Branch’s Matayha Kerin had five kills. Teammates Katrina Cowder, Kyla Kephart and Croyle all served up five points in the 25-8 victory.
The third set saw a big substitution for the Lady Warriors, as senior Savannah Hoover came on to serve and play in the back row.
Hoover suffered a serious knee injury in the preseason has been out of action.
She came on to cheers from her teammates and the crowd with her knee in a brace.
“Savannah has been one of our best players,” said Trude. “She had a major injury and just to get her in right now is really positive for the team. They respond to her positivity and her leadership.
“She’s a great server and she was really going to help us this year. I still think she has a role on our team. So we are just taking it day-by-day with her.”
Freshman Bella Koleno had eight service points in the third set, including two aces.
Haley Woodling had five service points, while Cowder had four of her 10 kills on the night in the set.
Brooklyn Myers added 12 assists, while Kephart had eight.
West Branch improved to 9-1-2 overall and 6-0 in the Inter-County Conference. The Lady Warriors travel to Central Mountain on Monday.
Moshannon Valley fell to 3-5 overall and 2-3 in the ICC. The Damsels head to Sugar Valley on Monday.
In junior varsity action, West Branch won 2-0.